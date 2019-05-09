Ajax-spelers treuren op social media: ‘Zo klote, maar wat kunnen we trots zijn’

Langzaam maar zeker komen op social media de reacties van de Ajax-spelers door na de dramatische uitschakeling in de halve finales van de Champions League tegen Tottenham Hotspur. "Zo klote, zo erg balen, maar wat kunnen we trots zijn", schrijft Dani de Wit, terwijl Frenkie de Jong benadrukt dat het seizoen er nog niet opzit voor Ajax, daar de Amsterdammers nog kans maken op de landstitel in de Eredivisie.

