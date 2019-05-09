 

Ajax-spelers treuren op social media: ‘Zo klote, maar wat kunnen we trots zijn’

Langzaam maar zeker komen op social media de reacties van de Ajax-spelers door na de dramatische uitschakeling in de halve finales van de Champions League tegen Tottenham Hotspur. "Zo klote, zo erg balen, maar wat kunnen we trots zijn", schrijft Dani de Wit, terwijl Frenkie de Jong benadrukt dat het seizoen er nog niet opzit voor Ajax, daar de Amsterdammers nog kans maken op de landstitel in de Eredivisie.

The season isn’t over yet ???

Heartbroken ?? but this is the game we all love & it has been an unforgettable @ChampionsLeague campaign! ??? We must remember our season isn't over yet, 2 finals to go for the league title & focus will not be lost now ???? @AFCAjax #UCL

What a Journey this @championsleague Season was. It hurts at the moment but Im so proud of this team.. and to be part of it! We surprised and showed the world were we capable of. We fought and gave our all every match, as one TEAM! Big thank you to all our fans who travelled with us every game from the start, you are amazing ???? its hard at the moment but we keep our heads up, because this season isn’t over yet! ???

A picture is worth a thousand words... Everybody is feeling the pain this morning but we have to keep our head up. I want to thank our amazing fans for their support yesterday. We’re going to fight together to reach our final goal this season, the Dutch championship. ???

Zo klote, zo erg balen, maar wat kunnen we trots zijn. Kop moet omhoog en we gaan alles geven om dat kampioenschap binnen te halen. Voor de supporters, voor de club en voor de stad! ?????? @afcajax #wzawzdb

Indescribably disappointed. In this @championsleague competition we gave it all for our dream. With the support of our fantastic fans we have to look ahead now to focus on finishing this season with a championship for @afcajax ???

Laatste voetbalnieuws

