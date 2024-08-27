Live wedstrijden
Champions League
Young Boys crest
Young Boys
YB
Aston Villa crest
Aston Villa
AVL

Kies je favoriet

Champions League Stand

Pos.TeamPWGVDVDT+/-PVorm
1AC MilaanAC MilaanMIL00000000
2ArsenalArsenalARS00000000
3Aston VillaAston VillaAVL00000000
4AtalantaAtalantaATA00000000
5Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM00000000
6BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR00000000
7Bayer LeverkusenBayer LeverkusenB0400000000
8Bayern MunchenBayern MunchenFCB00000000
9BenficaBenficaBEN00000000
10BolognaBolognaBOL00000000
11Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB00000000
12BrestBrestB2900000000
13CelticCelticCEL00000000
14Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB00000000
15Dinamo ZagrebDinamo ZagrebDZG00000000
16R.S. BelgradoR.S. BelgradoZVE00000000
17FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY00000000
18GironaGironaGIR00000000
19InterInterINT00000000
20JuventusJuventusJUV00000000
21LilleLilleLIL00000000
22LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV00000000
23Manchester CityManchester CityMCI00000000
24MonacoMonacoASM00000000
25PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV00000000
26Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG00000000
27RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL00000000
28Real MadridReal MadridRMA00000000
29SalzburgSalzburgSAL00000000
30Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK00000000
31Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSLO00000000
32Sparta PraagSparta PraagSPP00000000
33Sporting CPSporting CPSCP00000000
34Sturm GrazSturm GrazGRA00000000
35VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB00000000
36Young BoysYoung BoysYB00000000
Kwalificatie voor volgende fase
Young Boys crest
Young Boys
YB

Vorm

Aston Villa crest
Aston Villa
AVL
Galatasaray
GAL
0
1
Young Boys
YB
W
Young Boys
YB
3
2
Galatasaray
GAL
W
Young Boys
YB
2
2
Zürich
ZUR
G
Servette
SER
3
1
Young Boys
YB
V
Young Boys
YB
1
2
Sion
SIO
V
Doelpunt gescoord (tegen)8/9
Wedstrijden met meer dan 2.5 doelpunten4/5
Beide teams scoorden4/5
Aston Villa
AVL
0
2
Arsenal
ARS
V
West Ham United
WHU
1
2
Aston Villa
AVL
W
Borussia Dortmund
BVB
2
0
Aston Villa
AVL
V
Aston Villa
AVL
3
2
Athletic Bilbao
ATH
W
CF America
CFA
1
0
Aston Villa
AVL
V
Doelpunt gescoord (tegen)5/8
Wedstrijden met meer dan 2.5 doelpunten2/5
Beide teams scoorden2/5

Copyright © 2024 Voetbalzone B.V.

A FootballCo Group Limited Company