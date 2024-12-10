Eerste klasse
Eerste klasse Stand
|Pos.
|Team
|P
|W
|G
|V
|F
|A
|+/-
|Pts
|Vorm
|1
|TienenTIE
|15
|10
|1
|4
|26
|11
|+15
|31
|2
|KSC HasseltHAS
|15
|8
|3
|4
|24
|11
|+13
|27
|3
|Belisia Bilzen SVSPM
|15
|8
|3
|4
|26
|19
|+7
|27
|4
|Gent U23G23
|15
|7
|4
|4
|29
|22
|+7
|25
|5
|NinoveNIN
|15
|7
|4
|4
|18
|12
|+6
|25
|6
|Thes SportTSP
|15
|7
|3
|5
|29
|25
|+4
|24
|7
|Royal Knokke FCRKF
|15
|5
|8
|2
|22
|16
|+6
|23
|8
|K. Lyra-LierseKLL
|15
|6
|4
|5
|27
|25
|+2
|22
|9
|HoogstratenHOO
|15
|6
|3
|6
|22
|22
|0
|21
|10
|DesselDES
|15
|6
|2
|7
|33
|25
|+8
|20
|11
|Cercle Brugge U23CEB
|15
|6
|2
|7
|22
|28
|-6
|20
|12
|Royal Antwerp U23A23
|15
|4
|6
|5
|22
|26
|-4
|18
|13
|Cappellen FCCAF
|15
|4
|4
|7
|22
|30
|-8
|16
|14
|OH Leuven U23L23
|15
|4
|3
|8
|18
|28
|-10
|15
|15
|KFC MerelbekeMER
|15
|2
|4
|9
|15
|31
|-16
|10
|16
|KSK HeistKSK
|15
|1
|4
|10
|13
|37
|-24
|7
Promotie
Degradatie
Uitleg
Doelpunt
Eigen doelpunt
Assist
Blessure
Schorsing
VAR
Gele kaart
Rode kaart
Tweede gele kaart
Wissel uit
Wissel in
Wissel
Strafschop
Strafschop gemist