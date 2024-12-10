Live wedstrijden
Eerste klasse Stand

Pos.TeamPWGVFA+/-PtsVorm
1TienenTienenTIE1510142611+1531
W
V
W
V
W
2KSC HasseltKSC HasseltHAS158342411+1327
V
W
V
W
W
3Belisia Bilzen SVBelisia Bilzen SVSPM158342619+727
V
W
G
G
W
4Gent U23Gent U23G23157442922+725
G
G
V
V
W
5NinoveNinoveNIN157441812+625
W
G
G
G
V
6Thes SportThes SportTSP157352925+424
G
W
V
W
G
7Royal Knokke FCRoyal Knokke FCRKF155822216+623
G
W
W
G
G
8K. Lyra-LierseK. Lyra-LierseKLL156452725+222
V
V
W
W
V
9HoogstratenHoogstratenHOO156362222021
W
G
V
W
V
10DesselDesselDES156273325+820
W
V
W
G
W
11Cercle Brugge U23Cercle Brugge U23CEB156272228-620
W
W
V
V
W
12Royal Antwerp U23Royal Antwerp U23A23154652226-418
G
W
V
W
G
13Cappellen FCCappellen FCCAF154472230-816
V
W
G
V
G
14OH Leuven U23OH Leuven U23L23154381828-1015
V
W
G
V
V
15KFC MerelbekeKFC MerelbekeMER152491531-1610
V
V
G
W
V
16KSK HeistKSK HeistKSK1514101337-247
G
V
G
V
V
