Champions League Stand

Pos.TeamPWGVFA+/-PtsVorm
1LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV4400101+912
W
W
W
W
2Sporting CPSporting CPSCP431092+710
W
W
G
W
3MonacoMonacoASM4310104+610
W
W
G
W
4BrestBrestB29431093+610
W
G
W
W
5InterInterINT431060+610
W
W
W
G
6BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR4301155+109
W
W
W
V
7Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB4301136+79
W
V
W
W
8Aston VillaAston VillaAVL430161+59
V
W
W
W
9AtalantaAtalantaATA422050+58
W
G
W
G
10Manchester CityManchester CityMCI4211104+67
V
W
W
G
11JuventusJuventusJUV421175+27
G
V
W
W
12ArsenalArsenalARS421131+27
V
W
W
G
13Bayer LeverkusenBayer LeverkusenB04421165+17
V
G
W
W
14LilleLilleLIL421154+17
G
W
W
V
15CelticCelticCEL42119907
W
G
V
W
16Dinamo ZagrebDinamo ZagrebDZG42111012-27
W
W
G
V
17Bayern MunchenBayern MunchenFCB4202117+46
W
V
V
W
18Real MadridReal MadridRMA420297+26
V
W
V
W
19BenficaBenficaBEN420275+26
V
V
W
W
20AC MilanAC MilanMIL420276+16
W
W
V
V
21FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY4202710-36
V
W
W
V
22Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB420236-36
W
V
W
V
23Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM420259-46
W
V
V
W
24PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV412175+25
W
G
G
V
25Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG411235-24
V
G
V
W
26Sparta PraagSparta PraagSPP411258-34
V
V
G
W
27VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB411236-34
V
W
G
V
28Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK411225-34
W
V
V
G
29GironaGironaGIR410348-43
V
W
V
V
30SalzburgSalzburgSAL4103310-73
W
V
V
V
31BolognaBolognaBOL401305-51
V
V
V
G
32RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL400449-50
V
V
V
V
33Sturm GrazSturm GrazSGR400416-50
V
V
V
V
34Young BoysYoung BoysYB4004111-100
V
V
V
V
35R.S. BelgradoR.S. BelgradoZVE4004416-120
V
V
V
V
36Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSLB4004215-130
V
V
V
V
Kwalificatie voor de 1/8 finales
Qualification to 1/16 Finals
Slovan Bratislava
SLB
3
1
Skalica
SKA
W
Slovan Bratislava
SLB
1
4
Dinamo Zagreb
DZG
V
Zeleziarne Podbrezova
POD
1
3
Slovan Bratislava
SLB
W
Skalica
SKA
2
3
Slovan Bratislava
SLB
W
FK Spisska Nova Ves
FKS
0
2
Slovan Bratislava
SLB
W
Doelpunt gescoord (tegen)12/8
Wedstrijden met meer dan 2.5 doelpunten4/5
Beide teams scoorden4/5
Cagliari
CGL
3
3
AC Milan
MIL
G
Real Madrid
RMA
1
3
AC Milan
MIL
W
Monza
MON
0
1
AC Milan
MIL
W
AC Milan
MIL
0
2
Napoli
NAP
V
AC Milan
MIL
3
1
Club Brugge
CLB
W
Doelpunt gescoord (tegen)10/7
Wedstrijden met meer dan 2.5 doelpunten3/5
Beide teams scoorden3/5

