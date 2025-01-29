Live wedstrijden
Champions League
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA
Manchester City crest
Manchester City
MCI

RMA
Gelijks.
MCI

Champions League Stand

Pos.TeamPWGVFA+/-PtsVorm
1LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV8701175+1221
V
W
W
W
W
2BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR86112813+1519
G
W
W
W
W
3ArsenalArsenalARS8611163+1319
W
W
W
W
V
4InterInterINT8611111+1019
W
W
V
W
W
5Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM86022012+818
W
W
W
W
W
6Bayer LeverkusenBayer LeverkusenB048512157+816
W
V
W
W
V
7LilleLilleLIL85121710+716
W
V
W
W
G
8Aston VillaAston VillaAVL8512136+716
W
V
W
G
V
9AtalantaAtalantaATA8431206+1415
G
W
V
W
W
10Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB85032212+1015
W
V
V
W
W
11Real MadridReal MadridRMA85032012+815
W
W
W
V
V
12Bayern MunchenBayern MunchenFCB85032012+815
W
V
W
W
W
13AC MilanAC MilanMIL85031411+315
V
W
W
W
W
14PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV84221612+414
W
W
V
W
W
15Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG8413149+513
W
W
W
V
V
16BenficaBenficaBEN84131612+413
W
V
G
W
V
17MonacoMonacoASM84131313013
V
W
V
V
W
18BrestBrestB2984131011-113
V
V
W
V
W
19FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY84131821-313
V
W
W
G
V
20JuventusJuventusJUV833297+212
V
G
W
G
G
21CelticCelticCEL83321314-112
V
W
G
G
W
22Manchester CityManchester CityMCI83231814+411
W
V
V
G
V
23Sporting CPSporting CPSCP83231312+111
G
V
V
V
W
24Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB8323711-411
V
G
W
G
W
25Dinamo ZagrebDinamo ZagrebDZG83231219-711
W
V
G
V
W
26VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB83141317-410
V
W
W
V
V
27Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK8215816-87
V
W
V
V
W
28BolognaBolognaBOL813449-56
G
W
G
V
V
29R.S. BelgradoR.S. BelgradoZVE82061322-96
W
V
V
W
V
30Sturm GrazSturm GrazSGR8206514-96
W
V
V
W
V
31Sparta PraagSparta PraagSPP8116721-144
V
V
V
V
V
32RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL8107815-73
V
W
V
V
V
33GironaGironaGIR8107513-83
V
V
V
V
V
34SalzburgSalzburgSAL8107527-223
V
V
V
V
W
35Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSLB8008727-200
V
V
V
V
V
36Young BoysYoung BoysYB8008324-210
V
V
V
V
V
Kwalificatie voor de 1/8 finales
Kwalificatie voor de 1/16 finales
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA

Manchester City crest
Manchester City
MCI

Brest
B29
0
3
Real Madrid
RMA
W
Real Valladolid
VLL
0
3
Real Madrid
RMA
W
Real Madrid
RMA
5
1
Salzburg
SAL
W
Real Madrid
RMA
4
1
Las Palmas
LAS
W
Real Madrid
RMA
5
2
Celta Vigo
CEL
W
Doelpunt gescoord (tegen)20/4
Wedstrijden met meer dan 2.5 doelpunten5/5
Beide teams scoorden3/5

Manchester City
MCI
3
1
Club Brugge
CLB
W
Manchester City
MCI
3
1
Chelsea
CHE
W
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
4
2
Manchester City
MCI
V
Ipswich Town
IPS
0
6
Manchester City
MCI
W
Brentford
BRE
2
2
Manchester City
MCI
G
Doelpunt gescoord (tegen)16/8
Wedstrijden met meer dan 2.5 doelpunten5/5
Beide teams scoorden4/5
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA

Manchester City crest
Manchester City
MCI
2Wint
2Gelijk
1Winnen
Manchester City
MCI
1
1
Real Madrid
RMA
Real Madrid
RMA
3
3
Manchester City
MCI
Manchester City
MCI
4
0
Real Madrid
RMA
Real Madrid
RMA
1
1
Manchester City
MCI
Real Madrid
RMA
3
1
Manchester City
MCI
Doelpunten
5
8

