Live wedstrijden
Champions League
PSV Eindhoven crest
PSV Eindhoven
PSV
Arsenal crest
Arsenal
ARS

PSV
Gelijks.
ARS

Champions League Stand

Pos.TeamPWGVFA+/-PtsVorm
1LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV8701175+1221
V
W
W
W
W
2BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR86112813+1519
G
W
W
W
W
3ArsenalArsenalARS8611163+1319
W
W
W
W
V
4InterInterINT8611111+1019
W
W
V
W
W
5Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM86022012+818
W
W
W
W
W
6Bayer LeverkusenBayer LeverkusenB048512157+816
W
V
W
W
V
7LilleLilleLIL85121710+716
W
V
W
W
G
8Aston VillaAston VillaAVL8512136+716
W
V
W
G
V
9AtalantaAtalantaATA8431206+1415
G
W
V
W
W
10Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB85032212+1015
W
V
V
W
W
11Real MadridReal MadridRMA85032012+815
W
W
W
V
V
12Bayern MunchenBayern MunchenFCB85032012+815
W
V
W
W
W
13AC MilanAC MilanMIL85031411+315
V
W
W
W
W
14PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV84221612+414
W
W
V
W
W
15Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG8413149+513
W
W
W
V
V
16BenficaBenficaBEN84131612+413
W
V
G
W
V
17MonacoMonacoASM84131313013
V
W
V
V
W
18BrestBrestB2984131011-113
V
V
W
V
W
19FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY84131821-313
V
W
W
G
V
20JuventusJuventusJUV833297+212
V
G
W
G
G
21CelticCelticCEL83321314-112
V
W
G
G
W
22Manchester CityManchester CityMCI83231814+411
W
V
V
G
V
23Sporting CPSporting CPSCP83231312+111
G
V
V
V
W
24Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB8323711-411
V
G
W
G
W
25Dinamo ZagrebDinamo ZagrebDZG83231219-711
W
V
G
V
W
26VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB83141317-410
V
W
W
V
V
27Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK8215816-87
V
W
V
V
W
28BolognaBolognaBOL813449-56
G
W
G
V
V
29R.S. BelgradoR.S. BelgradoZVE82061322-96
W
V
V
W
V
30Sturm GrazSturm GrazSGR8206514-96
W
V
V
W
V
31Sparta PraagSparta PraagSPP8116721-144
V
V
V
V
V
32RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL8107815-73
V
W
V
V
V
33GironaGironaGIR8107513-83
V
V
V
V
V
34SalzburgSalzburgSAL8107527-223
V
V
V
V
W
35Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSLB8008727-200
V
V
V
V
V
36Young BoysYoung BoysYB8008324-210
V
V
V
V
V
Kwalificatie voor de 1/8 finales
Kwalificatie voor de 1/16 finales
PSV Eindhoven crest
PSV Eindhoven
PSV

Vorm

Arsenal crest
Arsenal
ARS

Alles

PSV Eindhoven
PSV
3
1
Juventus
JUV
W
PSV Eindhoven
PSV
2
2
FC Utrecht
UTR
G
Juventus
JUV
2
1
PSV Eindhoven
PSV
V
PSV Eindhoven
PSV
1
1
Willem II
WII
G
PSV Eindhoven
PSV
2
0
Feyenoord
FEY
W
page.match.teamForm.scoredGoals9/6
page.match.gamesOverTwoGoals3/5
page.match.bothTeamsScored4/5

Alles

Leicester City
LEI
0
2
Arsenal
ARS
W
Newcastle United
NEW
2
0
Arsenal
ARS
V
Arsenal
ARS
5
1
Manchester City
MCI
W
Girona
GIR
1
2
Arsenal
ARS
W
Wolverhampton Wanderers
WOL
0
1
Arsenal
ARS
W
page.match.teamForm.scoredGoals10/4
page.match.gamesOverTwoGoals2/5
page.match.bothTeamsScored2/5
PSV Eindhoven crest
PSV Eindhoven
PSV

Head to Head (laatste 5 wedstrijden)

Arsenal crest
Arsenal
ARS
1Winnen
2Gelijk
2Wint
PSV Eindhoven
PSV
1
1
Arsenal
ARS
Arsenal
ARS
4
0
PSV Eindhoven
PSV
PSV Eindhoven
PSV
2
0
Arsenal
ARS
Arsenal
ARS
1
0
PSV Eindhoven
PSV
Arsenal
ARS
1
1
PSV Eindhoven
PSV
Doelpunten
4
7

