Conference League
Kies je favoriet
NKC
Gelijks.
LUG
Conference League Stand
|Pos.
|Team
|P
|W
|G
|V
|F
|A
|+/-
|Pts
|Vorm
|1
|ChelseaCHE
|6
|6
|0
|0
|26
|5
|+21
|18
|2
|Vitoria de GuimaraesGUI
|6
|4
|2
|0
|13
|6
|+7
|14
|3
|FiorentinaFIO
|6
|4
|1
|1
|18
|7
|+11
|13
|4
|Rapid WienRW
|6
|4
|1
|1
|11
|5
|+6
|13
|5
|DjurgaardenDJU
|6
|4
|1
|1
|11
|7
|+4
|13
|6
|LuganoLUG
|6
|4
|1
|1
|11
|7
|+4
|13
|7
|Legia WarszawaLEG
|6
|4
|0
|2
|13
|5
|+8
|12
|8
|Cercle BruggeCEB
|6
|3
|2
|1
|14
|7
|+7
|11
|9
|Jagiellonia BialystokBIA
|6
|3
|2
|1
|10
|5
|+5
|11
|10
|Shamrock RoversSHA
|6
|3
|2
|1
|12
|9
|+3
|11
|11
|APOEL NicosiaNIC
|6
|3
|2
|1
|8
|5
|+3
|11
|12
|Pafos FCAEP
|6
|3
|1
|2
|11
|7
|+4
|10
|13
|PanathinaikosPAN
|6
|3
|1
|2
|10
|7
|+3
|10
|14
|Olimpija LjubljanaOLJ
|6
|3
|1
|2
|7
|6
|+1
|10
|15
|Real BetisBET
|6
|3
|1
|2
|6
|5
|+1
|10
|16
|FC HeidenheimHDH
|6
|3
|1
|2
|7
|7
|0
|10
|17
|GentGNT
|6
|3
|0
|3
|8
|8
|0
|9
|18
|FC KopenhagenFCK
|6
|2
|2
|2
|8
|9
|-1
|8
|19
|Vikingur ReykjavikVIK
|6
|2
|2
|2
|7
|8
|-1
|8
|20
|Borac Banja LukaBOB
|6
|2
|2
|2
|4
|7
|-3
|8
|21
|NK CeljeNKC
|6
|2
|1
|3
|13
|13
|0
|7
|22
|Omonia NicosiaOMO
|6
|2
|1
|3
|7
|7
|0
|7
|23
|MoldeMOL
|6
|2
|1
|3
|10
|11
|-1
|7
|24
|TSC Backa TopolaTSC
|6
|2
|1
|3
|10
|13
|-3
|7
|25
|HeartsHEA
|6
|2
|1
|3
|6
|9
|-3
|7
|26
|Istanbul BasaksehirIBS
|6
|1
|3
|2
|9
|12
|-3
|6
|27
|Mlada BoleslavBOL
|6
|2
|0
|4
|7
|10
|-3
|6
|28
|FC AstanaFCA
|6
|1
|2
|3
|4
|8
|-4
|5
|29
|St. GallenGAL
|6
|1
|2
|3
|10
|18
|-8
|5
|30
|HJKHJK
|6
|1
|1
|4
|3
|9
|-6
|4
|31
|FC NoahART
|6
|1
|1
|4
|6
|16
|-10
|4
|32
|TNSTNS
|6
|1
|0
|5
|5
|10
|-5
|3
|33
|Dinamo MinskMIN
|6
|1
|0
|5
|4
|13
|-9
|3
|34
|LarneLAR
|6
|1
|0
|5
|3
|12
|-9
|3
|35
|LASKLAS
|6
|0
|3
|3
|4
|14
|-10
|3
|36
|CS PetrocubCSP
|6
|0
|2
|4
|4
|13
|-9
|2
Kwalificatie voor de 1/8 finales
Kwalificatie voor de 1/16 finales
NK Celje
NKC
Vorm
Lugano
LUG
Alles
page.match.teamForm.scoredGoals7/7
page.match.gamesOverTwoGoals3/5
page.match.bothTeamsScored3/5
Alles
page.match.teamForm.scoredGoals10/7
page.match.gamesOverTwoGoals3/5
page.match.bothTeamsScored4/5