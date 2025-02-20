Live wedstrijden
Conference League
NK Celje crest
NK Celje
NKC
Lugano crest
Lugano
LUG

Kies je favoriet

NKC
Gelijks.
LUG

Conference League Stand

Pos.TeamPWGVFA+/-PtsVorm
1ChelseaChelseaCHE6600265+2118
W
W
W
W
W
2Vitoria de GuimaraesVitoria de GuimaraesGUI6420136+714
G
W
G
W
W
3FiorentinaFiorentinaFIO6411187+1113
G
W
W
V
W
4Rapid WienRapid WienRW6411115+613
W
V
G
W
W
5DjurgaardenDjurgaardenDJU6411117+413
W
W
W
W
V
6LuganoLuganoLUG6411117+413
G
W
W
V
W
7Legia WarszawaLegia WarszawaLEG6402135+812
V
V
W
W
W
8Cercle BruggeCercle BruggeCEB6321147+711
G
W
W
G
V
9Jagiellonia BialystokJagiellonia BialystokBIA6321105+511
G
V
G
W
W
10Shamrock RoversShamrock RoversSHA6321129+311
V
W
G
W
W
11APOEL NicosiaAPOEL NicosiaNIC632185+311
G
W
W
W
V
12Pafos FCPafos FCAEP6312117+410
G
W
V
W
V
13PanathinaikosPanathinaikosPAN6312107+310
W
W
W
V
V
14Olimpija LjubljanaOlimpija LjubljanaOLJ631276+110
G
V
W
W
W
15Real BetisReal BetisBET631265+110
W
W
V
W
G
16FC HeidenheimFC HeidenheimHDH631277010
G
V
V
W
W
17GentGentGNT63038809
V
W
V
W
W
18FC KopenhagenFC KopenhagenFCK622289-18
V
W
W
G
G
19Vikingur ReykjavikVikingur ReykjavikVIK622278-18
G
V
G
W
W
20Borac Banja LukaBorac Banja LukaBOB622247-38
G
V
W
V
W
21NK CeljeNK CeljeNKC6213131307
W
V
G
V
W
22Omonia NicosiaOmonia NicosiaOMO62137707
G
W
V
V
V
23MoldeMoldeMOL62131011-17
W
G
V
V
V
24TSC Backa TopolaTSC Backa TopolaTSC62131013-37
W
V
G
W
V
25HeartsHeartsHEA621369-37
G
V
V
V
W
26Istanbul BasaksehirIstanbul BasaksehirIBS6132912-36
G
W
G
G
V
27Mlada BoleslavMlada BoleslavBOL6204710-36
V
W
W
V
V
28FC AstanaFC AstanaFCA612348-45
G
V
G
V
V
29St. GallenSt. GallenGAL61231018-85
G
V
G
W
V
30HJKHJKHJK611439-64
V
G
V
V
W
31FC NoahFC NoahART6114616-104
V
V
G
V
V
32TNSTNSTNS6105510-53
V
V
V
V
W
33Dinamo MinskDinamo MinskMIN6105413-93
V
W
V
V
V
34LarneLarneLAR6105312-93
W
V
V
V
V
35LASKLASKLAS6033414-103
G
V
V
G
V
36CS PetrocubCS PetrocubCSP6024413-92
G
V
G
V
V
Kwalificatie voor de 1/8 finales
Kwalificatie voor de 1/16 finales
NK Celje crest
NK Celje
NKC

Vorm

Lugano crest
Lugano
LUG

Alles

APOEL Nicosia
NIC
0
2
NK Celje
NKC
W
Mura
MUR
0
0
NK Celje
NKC
G
NK Celje
NKC
2
2
APOEL Nicosia
NIC
G
NK Celje
NKC
1
2
Maribor
MAR
V
NK Celje
NKC
2
3
NK Bravo
NKB
V
page.match.teamForm.scoredGoals7/7
page.match.gamesOverTwoGoals3/5
page.match.bothTeamsScored3/5

Alles

Lugano
LUG
2
0
Luzern
LUZ
W
Lugano
LUG
1
1
Grasshopper
GRA
G
St. Gallen
GAL
2
1
Lugano
LUG
V
Lugano
LUG
3
2
Sion
SIO
W
Winterthur
WIN
2
3
Lugano
LUG
W
page.match.teamForm.scoredGoals10/7
page.match.gamesOverTwoGoals3/5
page.match.bothTeamsScored4/5

Copyright © 2025 Voetbalzone B.V.

A FootballCo Group Limited Company