Live wedstrijden
Champions League
Manchester City crest
Manchester City
MCI
Sparta Praag crest
Sparta Praag
SPP

Champions League Stand

Pos.TeamPWGVDVDT+/-PVorm
1AC MilaanAC MilaanMIL00000000
2ArsenalArsenalARS00000000
3Aston VillaAston VillaAVL00000000
4AtalantaAtalantaATA00000000
5Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM00000000
6BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR00000000
7Bayer LeverkusenBayer LeverkusenB0400000000
8Bayern MunchenBayern MunchenFCB00000000
9BenficaBenficaBEN00000000
10BolognaBolognaBOL00000000
11Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB00000000
12BrestBrestB2900000000
13CelticCelticCEL00000000
14Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB00000000
15Dinamo ZagrebDinamo ZagrebDZG00000000
16R.S. BelgradoR.S. BelgradoZVE00000000
17FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY00000000
18GironaGironaGIR00000000
19InterInterINT00000000
20JuventusJuventusJUV00000000
21LilleLilleLIL00000000
22LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV00000000
23Manchester CityManchester CityMCI00000000
24MonacoMonacoASM00000000
25PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV00000000
26Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG00000000
27RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL00000000
28Real MadridReal MadridRMA00000000
29SalzburgSalzburgSAL00000000
30Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK00000000
31Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSLO00000000
32Sparta PraagSparta PraagSPP00000000
33Sporting CPSporting CPSCP00000000
34Sturm GrazSturm GrazGRA00000000
35VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB00000000
36Young BoysYoung BoysYB00000000
Manchester City crest
Manchester City
MCI

Vorm

Sparta Praag crest
Sparta Praag
SPP
Manchester City
MCI
4
1
Ipswich Town
IPS
W
Chelsea
CHE
0
2
Manchester City
MCI
W
Manchester City
MCI
1
1
Manchester United
MUN
W
Manchester City
MCI
4
2
Chelsea
CHE
W
Manchester City
MCI
2
2
Barcelona
BAR
V
Doelpunt gescoord (tegen)13/6
Wedstrijden met meer dan 2.5 doelpunten3/5
Beide teams scoorden4/5
Sparta Praag
SPP
2
0
Malmoe FF
MAL
W
Sparta Praag
SPP
2
2
Slovacko
SLO
G
Malmoe FF
MAL
0
2
Sparta Praag
SPP
W
FCSB
FCS
2
3
Sparta Praag
SPP
W
Sparta Praag
SPP
1
1
FCSB
FCS
G
Doelpunt gescoord (tegen)10/5
Wedstrijden met meer dan 2.5 doelpunten2/5
Beide teams scoorden3/5

