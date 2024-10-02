Live wedstrijden
Conference League
Istanbul Basaksehir crest
Istanbul Basaksehir
IBS
CS Petrocub crest
CS Petrocub
CSP

Kies je favoriet

Conference League Stand

Pos.TeamPWGVFA+/-PtsForm
1Cercle BruggeCercle BruggeCEB110062+43
W
2Omonia NicosiaOmonia NicosiaOMO110040+43
W
3Pafos FCPafos FCAEP110041+33
W
4LuganoLuganoLUG110030+33
W
5MoldeMoldeMOL110030+33
W
6ChelseaChelseaCHE110042+23
W
7Vitoria de GuimaraesVitoria de GuimaraesGUI110031+23
W
8FC NoahFC NoahART110020+23
W
9FiorentinaFiorentinaFIO110020+23
W
10HeartsHeartsHEA110021+13
W
11Jagiellonia BialystokJagiellonia BialystokBIA110021+13
W
12Rapid WienRapid WienRW110021+13
W
13FC HeidenheimFC HeidenheimHDH110021+13
W
14FC AstanaFC AstanaFCA110010+13
W
15Legia WarszawaLegia WarszawaLEG110010+13
W
16DjurgaardenDjurgaardenDJU10102201
G
17LASKLASKLAS10102201
G
18APOEL NicosiaAPOEL NicosiaNIC10101101
G
19PanathinaikosPanathinaikosPAN10101101
G
20Borac Banja LukaBorac Banja LukaBOB10101101
G
21Shamrock RoversShamrock RoversSHA10101101
G
22Olimpija LjubljanaOlimpija LjubljanaOLJ100112-10
V
23Dinamo MinskDinamo MinskMIN100112-10
V
24FC KopenhagenFC KopenhagenFCK100112-10
V
25Istanbul BasaksehirIstanbul BasaksehirIBS100112-10
V
26Real BetisReal BetisBET100101-10
V
27TSC Backa TopolaTSC Backa TopolaTSC100101-10
V
28GentGentGNT100124-20
V
29NK CeljeNK CeljeNKC100113-20
V
30Mlada BoleslavMlada BoleslavBOL100102-20
V
31TNSTNSTNS100102-20
V
32CS PetrocubCS PetrocubCSP100114-30
V
33HJKHJKHJK100103-30
V
34LarneLarneLAR100103-30
V
35St. GallenSt. GallenGAL100126-40
V
36Vikingur ReykjavikVikingur ReykjavikVIK100104-40
V
Istanbul Basaksehir crest
Istanbul Basaksehir
IBS

Vorm

CS Petrocub crest
CS Petrocub
CSP
Istanbul Basaksehir
IBS
1
2
Rapid Wien
RW
V
Sivasspor
SIV
1
2
Istanbul Basaksehir
IBS
W
Samsunspor
SAM
2
0
Istanbul Basaksehir
IBS
V
Bodrumspor
BOD
0
1
Istanbul Basaksehir
IBS
W
Istanbul Basaksehir
IBS
5
2
Antalyaspor
ATS
W
Doelpunt gescoord (tegen)9/7
Wedstrijden met meer dan 2.5 doelpunten3/5
Beide teams scoorden3/5
CS Petrocub
CSP
1
4
Pafos FC
AEP
V
CS Petrocub
CSP
1
2
Ludogorets Razgrad
LUR
V
Ludogorets Razgrad
LUR
4
0
CS Petrocub
CSP
V
FC Sheriff
FCS
1
0
CS Petrocub
CSP
V
TNS
TNS
0
0
CS Petrocub
CSP
G
Doelpunt gescoord (tegen)2/11
Wedstrijden met meer dan 2.5 doelpunten3/5
Beide teams scoorden2/5

Copyright © 2024 Voetbalzone B.V.

A FootballCo Group Limited Company