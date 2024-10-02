Conference League
Conference League Stand
|Pos.
|Team
|P
|W
|G
|V
|F
|A
|+/-
|Pts
|Form
|1
|Cercle BruggeCEB
|1
|1
|0
|0
|6
|2
|+4
|3
|2
|Omonia NicosiaOMO
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|+4
|3
|3
|Pafos FCAEP
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|1
|+3
|3
|4
|LuganoLUG
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|+3
|3
|5
|MoldeMOL
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|+3
|3
|6
|ChelseaCHE
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|2
|+2
|3
|7
|Vitoria de GuimaraesGUI
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|+2
|3
|8
|FC NoahART
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|+2
|3
|9
|FiorentinaFIO
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|+2
|3
|10
|HeartsHEA
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|+1
|3
|11
|Jagiellonia BialystokBIA
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|+1
|3
|12
|Rapid WienRW
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|+1
|3
|13
|FC HeidenheimHDH
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|+1
|3
|14
|FC AstanaFCA
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|+1
|3
|15
|Legia WarszawaLEG
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|+1
|3
|16
|DjurgaardenDJU
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|17
|LASKLAS
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|18
|APOEL NicosiaNIC
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|19
|PanathinaikosPAN
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|20
|Borac Banja LukaBOB
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|21
|Shamrock RoversSHA
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|22
|Olimpija LjubljanaOLJ
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|0
|23
|Dinamo MinskMIN
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|0
|24
|FC KopenhagenFCK
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|0
|25
|Istanbul BasaksehirIBS
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|0
|26
|Real BetisBET
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|27
|TSC Backa TopolaTSC
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|28
|GentGNT
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|4
|-2
|0
|29
|NK CeljeNKC
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|-2
|0
|30
|Mlada BoleslavBOL
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|0
|31
|TNSTNS
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|0
|32
|CS PetrocubCSP
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|-3
|0
|33
|HJKHJK
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|-3
|0
|34
|LarneLAR
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|-3
|0
|35
|St. GallenGAL
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|6
|-4
|0
|36
|Vikingur ReykjavikVIK
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|-4
|0
Istanbul Basaksehir
IBS
Vorm
CS Petrocub
CSP
Doelpunt gescoord (tegen)9/7
Wedstrijden met meer dan 2.5 doelpunten3/5
Beide teams scoorden3/5
Doelpunt gescoord (tegen)2/11
Wedstrijden met meer dan 2.5 doelpunten3/5
Beide teams scoorden2/5