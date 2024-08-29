Champions League
Champions League Stand
|Pos.
|Team
|P
|W
|G
|V
|DV
|DT
|+/-
|P
|Vorm
|1
|AC MilaanMIL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|ArsenalARS
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Aston VillaAVL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|AtalantaATA
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Atletico MadridATM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|BarcelonaBAR
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|Bayer LeverkusenB04
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|Bayern MunchenFCB
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|BenficaBEN
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|BolognaBOL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|Borussia DortmundBVB
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|BrestB29
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|CelticCEL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|Club BruggeCLB
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Dinamo ZagrebDZG
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|R.S. BelgradoZVE
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|FeyenoordFEY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|GironaGIR
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|InterINT
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|JuventusJUV
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|21
|LilleLIL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|22
|LiverpoolLIV
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Manchester CityMCI
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|24
|MonacoASM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|25
|PSV EindhovenPSV
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Paris Saint-GermainPSG
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|RB LeipzigRBL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|Real MadridRMA
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|SalzburgSAL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|30
|Shakhtar DonetskSHK
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Slovan BratislavaSLO
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|32
|Sparta PraagSPP
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Sporting CPSCP
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|34
|Sturm GrazGRA
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|35
|VfB StuttgartVFB
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Young BoysYB
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Kwalificatie voor volgende fase
Girona
GIR
Vorm
Feyenoord
FEY
Doelpunt gescoord (tegen)7/11
Wedstrijden met meer dan 2.5 doelpunten4/5
Beide teams scoorden2/5
Doelpunt gescoord (tegen)12/10
Wedstrijden met meer dan 2.5 doelpunten3/5
Beide teams scoorden5/5