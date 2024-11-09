Champions League
Kies je favoriet
Bezig met laden …
Champions League Stand
|Pos.
|Team
|P
|W
|G
|V
|F
|A
|+/-
|Pts
|Vorm
|1
|LiverpoolLIV
|4
|4
|0
|0
|10
|1
|+9
|12
|2
|Sporting CPSCP
|4
|3
|1
|0
|9
|2
|+7
|10
|3
|MonacoASM
|4
|3
|1
|0
|10
|4
|+6
|10
|4
|BrestB29
|4
|3
|1
|0
|9
|3
|+6
|10
|5
|InterINT
|4
|3
|1
|0
|6
|0
|+6
|10
|6
|BarcelonaBAR
|4
|3
|0
|1
|15
|5
|+10
|9
|7
|Borussia DortmundBVB
|4
|3
|0
|1
|13
|6
|+7
|9
|8
|Aston VillaAVL
|4
|3
|0
|1
|6
|1
|+5
|9
|9
|AtalantaATA
|4
|2
|2
|0
|5
|0
|+5
|8
|10
|Manchester CityMCI
|4
|2
|1
|1
|10
|4
|+6
|7
|11
|JuventusJUV
|4
|2
|1
|1
|7
|5
|+2
|7
|12
|ArsenalARS
|4
|2
|1
|1
|3
|1
|+2
|7
|13
|Bayer LeverkusenB04
|4
|2
|1
|1
|6
|5
|+1
|7
|14
|LilleLIL
|4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|4
|+1
|7
|15
|CelticCEL
|4
|2
|1
|1
|9
|9
|0
|7
|16
|Dinamo ZagrebDZG
|4
|2
|1
|1
|10
|12
|-2
|7
|17
|Bayern MunchenFCB
|4
|2
|0
|2
|11
|7
|+4
|6
|18
|Real MadridRMA
|4
|2
|0
|2
|9
|7
|+2
|6
|19
|BenficaBEN
|4
|2
|0
|2
|7
|5
|+2
|6
|20
|AC MilanMIL
|4
|2
|0
|2
|7
|6
|+1
|6
|21
|FeyenoordFEY
|4
|2
|0
|2
|7
|10
|-3
|6
|22
|Club BruggeCLB
|4
|2
|0
|2
|3
|6
|-3
|6
|23
|Atletico MadridATM
|4
|2
|0
|2
|5
|9
|-4
|6
|24
|PSV EindhovenPSV
|4
|1
|2
|1
|7
|5
|+2
|5
|25
|Paris Saint-GermainPSG
|4
|1
|1
|2
|3
|5
|-2
|4
|26
|Sparta PraagSPP
|4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|8
|-3
|4
|27
|VfB StuttgartVFB
|4
|1
|1
|2
|3
|6
|-3
|4
|28
|Shakhtar DonetskSHK
|4
|1
|1
|2
|2
|5
|-3
|4
|29
|GironaGIR
|4
|1
|0
|3
|4
|8
|-4
|3
|30
|SalzburgSAL
|4
|1
|0
|3
|3
|10
|-7
|3
|31
|BolognaBOL
|4
|0
|1
|3
|0
|5
|-5
|1
|32
|RB LeipzigRBL
|4
|0
|0
|4
|4
|9
|-5
|0
|33
|Sturm GrazSGR
|4
|0
|0
|4
|1
|6
|-5
|0
|34
|Young BoysYB
|4
|0
|0
|4
|1
|11
|-10
|0
|35
|R.S. BelgradoZVE
|4
|0
|0
|4
|4
|16
|-12
|0
|36
|Slovan BratislavaSLB
|4
|0
|0
|4
|2
|15
|-13
|0
Kwalificatie voor de 1/8 finales
Qualification to 1/16 Finals
Dinamo Zagreb
DZG
Vorm
AC Milan
MIL
Doelpunt gescoord (tegen)14/7
Wedstrijden met meer dan 2.5 doelpunten4/5
Beide teams scoorden3/5
Doelpunt gescoord (tegen)10/7
Wedstrijden met meer dan 2.5 doelpunten3/5
Beide teams scoorden3/5
Dinamo Zagreb
DZG
Head to Head (laatste 4 wedstrijden)
AC Milan
MIL
0Wint
0Trekt
4Wint
Doelpunten
2
13