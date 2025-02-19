Live wedstrijden
Champions League
Borussia Dortmund crest
Borussia Dortmund
BVB
Lille crest
Lille
LIL

Champions League Stand

Pos.TeamPWGVFA+/-PtsVorm
1LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV8701175+1221
V
W
W
W
W
2BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR86112813+1519
G
W
W
W
W
3ArsenalArsenalARS8611163+1319
W
W
W
W
V
4InterInterINT8611111+1019
W
W
V
W
W
5Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM86022012+818
W
W
W
W
W
6Bayer LeverkusenBayer LeverkusenB048512157+816
W
V
W
W
V
7LilleLilleLIL85121710+716
W
V
W
W
G
8Aston VillaAston VillaAVL8512136+716
W
V
W
G
V
9AtalantaAtalantaATA8431206+1415
G
W
V
W
W
10Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB85032212+1015
W
V
V
W
W
11Real MadridReal MadridRMA85032012+815
W
W
W
V
V
12Bayern MunchenBayern MunchenFCB85032012+815
W
V
W
W
W
13AC MilanAC MilanMIL85031411+315
V
W
W
W
W
14PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV84221612+414
W
W
V
W
W
15Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG8413149+513
W
W
W
V
V
16BenficaBenficaBEN84131612+413
W
V
G
W
V
17MonacoMonacoASM84131313013
V
W
V
V
W
18BrestBrestB2984131011-113
V
V
W
V
W
19FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY84131821-313
V
W
W
G
V
20JuventusJuventusJUV833297+212
V
G
W
G
G
21CelticCelticCEL83321314-112
V
W
G
G
W
22Manchester CityManchester CityMCI83231814+411
W
V
V
G
V
23Sporting CPSporting CPSCP83231312+111
G
V
V
V
W
24Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB8323711-411
V
G
W
G
W
25Dinamo ZagrebDinamo ZagrebDZG83231219-711
W
V
G
V
W
26VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB83141317-410
V
W
W
V
V
27Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK8215816-87
V
W
V
V
W
28BolognaBolognaBOL813449-56
G
W
G
V
V
29R.S. BelgradoR.S. BelgradoZVE82061322-96
W
V
V
W
V
30Sturm GrazSturm GrazSGR8206514-96
W
V
V
W
V
31Sparta PraagSparta PraagSPP8116721-144
V
V
V
V
V
32RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL8107815-73
V
W
V
V
V
33GironaGironaGIR8107513-83
V
V
V
V
V
34SalzburgSalzburgSAL8107527-223
V
V
V
V
W
35Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSLB8008727-200
V
V
V
V
V
36Young BoysYoung BoysYB8008324-210
V
V
V
V
V
Kwalificatie voor de 1/8 finales
Kwalificatie voor de 1/16 finales
Borussia Dortmund crest
Borussia Dortmund
BVB

Vorm

Lille crest
Lille
LIL

Alles

Borussia Dortmund
BVB
0
0
Sporting CP
SCP
G
Bochum
BOC
2
0
Borussia Dortmund
BVB
V
Sporting CP
SCP
0
3
Borussia Dortmund
BVB
W
Borussia Dortmund
BVB
1
2
VfB Stuttgart
VFB
V
FC Heidenheim
HDH
1
2
Borussia Dortmund
BVB
W
Alles

Rennes
REN
0
2
Lille
LIL
W
Lille
LIL
1
2
Le Havre
LEH
V
Lille
LIL
1
1
Dunkerque
DUN
V
Lille
LIL
4
1
Saint-Etienne
SEN
W
Lille
LIL
6
1
Feyenoord
FEY
W
Borussia Dortmund crest
Borussia Dortmund
BVB

Head to Head (laatste 2 wedstrijden)

Lille crest
Lille
LIL
0Wint
2Gelijk
0Wint
Borussia Dortmund
BVB
0
0
Lille
LIL
Lille
LIL
1
1
Borussia Dortmund
BVB
Doelpunten
1
1

