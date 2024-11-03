Live wedstrijden
Süper Lig
Bodrum FK crest
Bodrum FK
BOD
FT
0
0
Alanyaspor crest
Alanyaspor
ALS
R0-0FT0-0
Bodrum FK crest
Bodrum FK
BOD

Gebeurtenissen

Alanyaspor crest
Alanyaspor
ALS
C. Dumanli
90' + 7'
A. Ajeti
76'
F. Aliti
69'
T. Seferi
69'
M. Mohammed
62'

Süper Lig Stand

Pos.TeamPWGVFA+/-PtsVorm
1GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL1916305222+3051
G
W
W
W
W
2FenerbahceFenerbahceFEN1914324918+3145
W
W
W
G
W
3SamsunsporSamsunsporSAM1911443218+1437
G
W
W
G
V
4GoztepeGoztepeGOZ1910453823+1534
W
W
V
W
G
5EyupsporEyupsporEYU199643219+1333
W
W
G
V
W
6BesiktasBesiktasBJK198742820+831
G
W
G
G
V
7Istanbul BasaksehirIstanbul BasaksehirIBS198563125+629
W
V
W
G
V
8Gaziantep FKGaziantep FKGAZ197572526-126
G
W
G
W
V
9TrabzonsporTrabzonsporTRS196763424+1025
W
W
V
W
V
10RizesporRizesporRIZ197391929-1024
V
W
G
V
G
11AlanyasporAlanyasporALS195771924-522
V
G
W
G
W
12KasimpasaKasimpasaKAS1941052733-622
G
V
G
G
W
13KonyasporKonyasporKSP195682431-721
G
V
V
G
G
14AntalyasporAntalyasporATS1963102138-1721
V
V
V
V
W
15SivassporSivassporSIV195592132-1120
V
G
G
V
V
16Bodrum FKBodrum FKBOD1944111425-1116
G
V
G
V
W
17KayserisporKayserisporKAY183781734-1716
V
G
V
V
W
18HataysporHataysporHAT1917111732-1510
G
V
V
V
G
19Adana DemirsporAdana DemirsporDEM1922151542-275
V
V
V
W
W
Champions League
Kwalificatie Champions League
Kwalificatie Europa League
Kwalificatie Europa Conference League
Degradatie
Bodrum FK crest
Bodrum FK
BOD

Statistieken

Alanyaspor crest
Alanyaspor
ALS
Overzicht
Balbezit
34%
66%
Hoekschoppen
2
5
Overtredingen begaan
13
7
Buitenspel
3
2
Aanvallend
Schoten op doel
0
3
Schoten naast doel
5
4
Kaarten
Gele kaarten
3
1
Rode kaarten
1
0

Uitleg

Doelpunt
Eigen doelpunt
Assist
Blessure
Schorsing
VAR
Gele kaart
Rode kaart
Tweede gele kaart
Wissel uit
Wissel in
Wissel
Strafschop
Strafschop gemist

