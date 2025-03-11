Champions League
Champions League Stand
|Pos.
|Team
|P
|W
|G
|V
|F
|A
|+/-
|Pts
|Vorm
|1
|LiverpoolLIV
|8
|7
|0
|1
|17
|5
|+12
|21
|2
|BarcelonaBAR
|8
|6
|1
|1
|28
|13
|+15
|19
|3
|ArsenalARS
|8
|6
|1
|1
|16
|3
|+13
|19
|4
|InterINT
|8
|6
|1
|1
|11
|1
|+10
|19
|5
|Atletico MadridATM
|8
|6
|0
|2
|20
|12
|+8
|18
|6
|Bayer LeverkusenB04
|8
|5
|1
|2
|15
|7
|+8
|16
|7
|LilleLIL
|8
|5
|1
|2
|17
|10
|+7
|16
|8
|Aston VillaAVL
|8
|5
|1
|2
|13
|6
|+7
|16
|9
|AtalantaATA
|8
|4
|3
|1
|20
|6
|+14
|15
|10
|Borussia DortmundBVB
|8
|5
|0
|3
|22
|12
|+10
|15
|11
|Real MadridRMA
|8
|5
|0
|3
|20
|12
|+8
|15
|12
|Bayern MunchenFCB
|8
|5
|0
|3
|20
|12
|+8
|15
|13
|AC MilanMIL
|8
|5
|0
|3
|14
|11
|+3
|15
|14
|PSV EindhovenPSV
|8
|4
|2
|2
|16
|12
|+4
|14
|15
|Paris Saint-GermainPSG
|8
|4
|1
|3
|14
|9
|+5
|13
|16
|BenficaBEN
|8
|4
|1
|3
|16
|12
|+4
|13
|17
|MonacoASM
|8
|4
|1
|3
|13
|13
|0
|13
|18
|BrestB29
|8
|4
|1
|3
|10
|11
|-1
|13
|19
|FeyenoordFEY
|8
|4
|1
|3
|18
|21
|-3
|13
|20
|JuventusJUV
|8
|3
|3
|2
|9
|7
|+2
|12
|21
|CelticCEL
|8
|3
|3
|2
|13
|14
|-1
|12
|22
|Manchester CityMCI
|8
|3
|2
|3
|18
|14
|+4
|11
|23
|Sporting CPSCP
|8
|3
|2
|3
|13
|12
|+1
|11
|24
|Club BruggeCLB
|8
|3
|2
|3
|7
|11
|-4
|11
|25
|Dinamo ZagrebDZG
|8
|3
|2
|3
|12
|19
|-7
|11
|26
|VfB StuttgartVFB
|8
|3
|1
|4
|13
|17
|-4
|10
|27
|Shakhtar DonetskSHK
|8
|2
|1
|5
|8
|16
|-8
|7
|28
|BolognaBOL
|8
|1
|3
|4
|4
|9
|-5
|6
|29
|R.S. BelgradoZVE
|8
|2
|0
|6
|13
|22
|-9
|6
|30
|Sturm GrazSGR
|8
|2
|0
|6
|5
|14
|-9
|6
|31
|Sparta PraagSPP
|8
|1
|1
|6
|7
|21
|-14
|4
|32
|RB LeipzigRBL
|8
|1
|0
|7
|8
|15
|-7
|3
|33
|GironaGIR
|8
|1
|0
|7
|5
|13
|-8
|3
|34
|SalzburgSAL
|8
|1
|0
|7
|5
|27
|-22
|3
|35
|Slovan BratislavaSLB
|8
|0
|0
|8
|7
|27
|-20
|0
|36
|Young BoysYB
|8
|0
|0
|8
|3
|24
|-21
|0
Kwalificatie voor de 1/8 finales
Kwalificatie voor de 1/16 finales
Barcelona
BAR
Vorm
Borussia Dortmund
BVB
Alles
page.match.teamForm.scoredGoals14/5
page.match.gamesOverTwoGoals3/5
page.match.bothTeamsScored2/5
Alles
page.match.teamForm.scoredGoals11/3
page.match.gamesOverTwoGoals2/5
page.match.bothTeamsScored2/5
Barcelona
BAR
Head to Head (laatste 3 wedstrijden)
Borussia Dortmund
BVB
2Wint
1Gelijk
0Wint
Doelpunten
6
3