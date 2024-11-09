Live wedstrijden
Süper Lig
Antalyaspor crest
Antalyaspor
ATS
  • S. Dikmen (24')
  • A. Gaich (35')
  • S. Larsson (45'+2')
FT
3
2
Bodrum FK crest
Bodrum FK
BOD
  • Fredy (13')
  • G. Puscas (59' P.)
Antalyaspor crest
Antalyaspor
ATS

Gebeurtenissen

Bodrum FK crest
Bodrum FK
BOD
3:2
G. Puscas
3:2
59'
3:1
S. Larsson
E. Yesilyurt3:1
45' + 2'
2:1
A. Gaich
2:1
35'
1:1
S. Dikmen
E. Yesilyurt1:1
24'
0:1
Fredy
G. Puscas0:1
13'

Süper Lig Stand

Pos.TeamPWGVFA+/-PtsVorm
1GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL1916305222+3051
G
W
W
W
W
2FenerbahceFenerbahceFEN1914324918+3145
W
W
W
G
W
3SamsunsporSamsunsporSAM1911443218+1437
G
W
W
G
V
4GoztepeGoztepeGOZ1910453823+1534
W
W
V
W
G
5EyupsporEyupsporEYU199643219+1333
W
W
G
V
W
6BesiktasBesiktasBJK198742820+831
G
W
G
G
V
7Istanbul BasaksehirIstanbul BasaksehirIBS198563125+629
W
V
W
G
V
8Gaziantep FKGaziantep FKGAZ197572526-126
G
W
G
W
V
9TrabzonsporTrabzonsporTRS196763424+1025
W
W
V
W
V
10RizesporRizesporRIZ197391929-1024
V
W
G
V
G
11AlanyasporAlanyasporALS195771924-522
V
G
W
G
W
12KasimpasaKasimpasaKAS1941052733-622
G
V
G
G
W
13KonyasporKonyasporKSP195682431-721
G
V
V
G
G
14AntalyasporAntalyasporATS1963102138-1721
V
V
V
V
W
15SivassporSivassporSIV195592132-1120
V
G
G
V
V
16Bodrum FKBodrum FKBOD1944111425-1116
G
V
G
V
W
17KayserisporKayserisporKAY183781734-1716
V
G
V
V
W
18HataysporHataysporHAT1917111732-1510
G
V
V
V
G
19Adana DemirsporAdana DemirsporDEM1922151542-275
V
V
V
W
W
Champions League
Kwalificatie Champions League
Kwalificatie Europa League
Kwalificatie Europa Conference League
Degradatie
Antalyaspor crest
Antalyaspor
ATS

Statistieken

Bodrum FK crest
Bodrum FK
BOD
Overzicht
Balbezit
64%
36%
Hoekschoppen
4
5
Overtredingen begaan
8
8
Buitenspel
1
3
Aanvallend
Schoten op doel
3
5
Schoten naast doel
6
4
Kaarten
Gele kaarten
3
1
Rode kaarten
0
0

