Europa League
Young Boys crest
Young Boys
YB
  • Filip Ugrinic (42')
FT
1
3
Sporting CP crest
Sporting CP
SCP
  • Aurele Amenda (31' ET)
  • Viktor Gyoekeres (41' P.)
  • Goncalo Inacio (48')
R1-2FT1-3
Young Boys crest
Young Boys
YB

Gebeurtenissen

Sporting CP crest
Sporting CP
SCP
Mohamed Aly Camara
89'
1:3
Goncalo Inacio
Pedro Goncalves1:3
48'
1:2
Filip Ugrinic
1:2
42'
0:2
Viktor Gyoekeres
0:2
41'
0:1
Aurele Amenda
0:1
31'

Reacties

Statistieken

Uitleg

Doelpunt
Eigen doelpunt
Assist
Blessure
Schorsing
VAR
Gele kaart
Rode kaart
Tweede gele kaart
Wissel uit
Wissel in
Wissel
Strafschop
Strafschop gemist

Copyright © 2024 Voetbalzone B.V.

A FootballCo Group Limited Company