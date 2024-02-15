Europa League
Young Boys
YB
- Filip Ugrinic (42')
FT
1
3
Sporting CP
SCP
- Aurele Amenda (31' ET)
- Viktor Gyoekeres (41' P.)
- Goncalo Inacio (48')
R1-2FT1-3
Young Boys
YB
Gebeurtenissen
Sporting CP
SCP
Mohamed Aly Camara89'
1:3Goncalo Inacio
Pedro Goncalves1:348'
1:2Filip Ugrinic
1:242'
0:2Viktor Gyoekeres
0:241'
0:1Aurele Amenda
0:131'
Statistieken
Uitleg
Doelpunt
Eigen doelpunt
Assist
Blessure
Schorsing
VAR
Gele kaart
Rode kaart
Tweede gele kaart
Wissel uit
Wissel in
Wissel
Strafschop
Strafschop gemist
Reacties