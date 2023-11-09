Conference League
Viktoria Plzen
PLZ
- Tomas Chory (35' P.)
FT
1
0
R1-0FT1-0
Viktoria Plzen
PLZ
Gebeurtenissen
Dinamo Zagreb
DZG
Sandro Kulenovic90' + 9'
Pavel Bucha90' + 9'
Sampson Dweh90' + 9'
Jindrich Stanek90' + 4'
1:0Tomas Chory
1:035'
Europa groep C
|Pos.
|Team
|P
|W
|G
|V
|DV
|DT
|+/-
|P
|Vorm
|1
|Viktoria PlzenPLZ
|6
|6
|0
|0
|9
|1
|+8
|18
|2
|Dinamo ZagrebDZG
|6
|3
|0
|3
|10
|5
|+5
|9
|3
|FC AstanaFCA
|6
|1
|1
|4
|4
|13
|-9
|4
|4
|BallkaniBAL
|6
|1
|1
|4
|3
|7
|-4
|4
Kwalificatie voor volgende fase
Statistieken
Uitleg
Doelpunt
Eigen doelpunt
Assist
Blessure
Schorsing
VAR
Gele kaart
Rode kaart
Tweede gele kaart
Wissel uit
Wissel in
Wissel
Strafschop
Strafschop gemist
