- Mohamed Amoura (32')
- Cameron Puertas (43', 62')
- Jarell Quansah (40')
Gebeurtenissen
Calum Scanlon90' + 2'
3:1Cameron Puertas
Jean Thierry Lazare3:162'
2:1Cameron Puertas
Mohamed Amoura2:143'
1:1Jarell Quansah
Curtis Jones1:140'
1:0Mohamed Amoura
Gustaf Nilsson1:032'
groep E
|Pos.
|Team
|P
|W
|G
|V
|DV
|DT
|+/-
|P
|Vorm
|1
|LiverpoolLIV
|6
|4
|0
|2
|17
|7
|+10
|12
|2
|ToulouseTFC
|6
|3
|2
|1
|8
|9
|-1
|11
|3
|UnionGIL
|6
|2
|2
|2
|5
|8
|-3
|8
|4
|LASKLAS
|6
|1
|0
|5
|6
|12
|-6
|3
Kwalificatie voor volgende fase
Kwalificatie voor de eindfase van de Europa Conference League
Statistieken
Uitleg
Doelpunt
Eigen doelpunt
Assist
Blessure
Schorsing
VAR
Gele kaart
Rode kaart
Tweede gele kaart
Wissel uit
Wissel in
Wissel
Strafschop
Strafschop gemist
