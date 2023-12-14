Europa League
Union crest
Union
GIL
  • Mohamed Amoura (32')
  • Cameron Puertas (43', 62')
FT
2
1
Liverpool crest
Liverpool
LIV
  • Jarell Quansah (40')
R2-1FT2-1
Union crest
Union
GIL

Gebeurtenissen

Liverpool crest
Liverpool
LIV
Calum Scanlon
90' + 2'
3:1
Cameron Puertas
Jean Thierry Lazare3:1
62'
2:1
Cameron Puertas
Mohamed Amoura2:1
43'
1:1
Jarell Quansah
Curtis Jones1:1
40'
1:0
Mohamed Amoura
Gustaf Nilsson1:0
32'

groep E

Pos.TeamPWGVDVDT+/-PVorm
1LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV6402177+1012
V
W
V
W
W
2ToulouseToulouseTFC632189-111
W
G
W
V
W
3UnionUnionGIL622258-38
W
G
V
W
V
4LASKLASKLAS6105612-63
V
V
W
V
V
Kwalificatie voor volgende fase
Kwalificatie voor de eindfase van de Europa Conference League

