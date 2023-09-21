Europa League
Sturm Graz
GRA
- William Boeving (58')
FT
1
2
Sporting CP
SCP
- Viktor Gyoekeres (76')
- Ousmane Diomande (84')
R0-0FT1-2
Sturm Graz
GRA
Gebeurtenissen
Sporting CP
SCP
Paulinho90' + 5'
David Affengruber90' + 1'
1:2Ousmane Diomande
1:284'
1:1Viktor Gyoekeres
1:176'
1:0William Boeving
Otar Kiteishvili1:058'
groep D
|Pos.
|Team
|P
|W
|G
|V
|DV
|DT
|+/-
|P
|Vorm
|1
|AtalantaATA
|6
|4
|2
|0
|12
|4
|+8
|14
|2
|Sporting CPSCP
|6
|3
|2
|1
|10
|6
|+4
|11
|3
|Sturm GrazGRA
|6
|1
|1
|4
|4
|9
|-5
|4
|4
|Rakow CzestochowaRAK
|6
|1
|1
|4
|3
|10
|-7
|4
Kwalificatie voor volgende fase
Kwalificatie voor de eindfase van de Europa Conference League
Statistieken
Uitleg
Doelpunt
Eigen doelpunt
Assist
Blessure
Schorsing
VAR
Gele kaart
Rode kaart
Tweede gele kaart
Wissel uit
Wissel in
Wissel
Strafschop
Strafschop gemist
