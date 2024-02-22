Europa League
Sporting CP crest
Sporting CP
SCP
  • Viktor Gyoekeres (13')
FT
1
1
TOT
4
2
Young Boys crest
Young Boys
YB
  • Silvere Ganvoula (84' P.)
R1-0FT1-1
Sporting CP crest
Sporting CP
SCP

Gebeurtenissen

Young Boys crest
Young Boys
YB
Fabian Lustenberger
90' + 4'
Aurele Amenda
86'
1:1
Silvere Ganvoula
1:1
84'
Viktor Gyoekeres
57'
1:0
Viktor Gyoekeres
Trincao1:0
13'

groep D

Pos.TeamPWGVDVDT+/-PVorm
1AtalantaAtalantaATA6420124+814
W
G
W
G
W
2Sporting CPSporting CPSCP6321106+411
W
G
W
G
V
3Sturm GrazSturm GrazGRA611449-54
V
V
V
G
W
4Rakow CzestochowaRakow CzestochowaRAK6114310-74
V
W
V
G
V
Kwalificatie voor volgende fase
Kwalificatie voor de eindfase van de Europa Conference League

Reacties

Statistieken

Uitleg

Doelpunt
Eigen doelpunt
Assist
Blessure
Schorsing
VAR
Gele kaart
Rode kaart
Tweede gele kaart
Wissel uit
Wissel in
Wissel
Strafschop
Strafschop gemist

Copyright © 2024 Voetbalzone B.V.

A FootballCo Group Limited Company