Europa League
Sporting CP
SCP
- Viktor Gyoekeres (13')
FT
1
1
TOT
4
2
Young Boys
YB
- Silvere Ganvoula (84' P.)
R1-0FT1-1
Sporting CP
SCP
Gebeurtenissen
Young Boys
YB
Fabian Lustenberger90' + 4'
Aurele Amenda86'
1:1Silvere Ganvoula
1:184'
Viktor Gyoekeres57'
1:0Viktor Gyoekeres
Trincao1:013'
groep D
|Pos.
|Team
|P
|W
|G
|V
|DV
|DT
|+/-
|P
|Vorm
|1
|AtalantaATA
|6
|4
|2
|0
|12
|4
|+8
|14
|2
|Sporting CPSCP
|6
|3
|2
|1
|10
|6
|+4
|11
|3
|Sturm GrazGRA
|6
|1
|1
|4
|4
|9
|-5
|4
|4
|Rakow CzestochowaRAK
|6
|1
|1
|4
|3
|10
|-7
|4
Kwalificatie voor volgende fase
Kwalificatie voor de eindfase van de Europa Conference League
Statistieken
Uitleg
Doelpunt
Eigen doelpunt
Assist
Blessure
Schorsing
VAR
Gele kaart
Rode kaart
Tweede gele kaart
Wissel uit
Wissel in
Wissel
Strafschop
Strafschop gemist
Reacties