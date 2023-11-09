Europa League
  • Pedro Goncalves (14' P., 52' P.)
FT
2
1
  • Milan Rundic (70')
R1-0FT2-1
Gebeurtenissen

Srdjan Plavsic
90' + 3'
2:1
Milan Rundic
Marcin Cebula2:1
70'
2:0
Pedro Goncalves
2:0
52'
1:0
Pedro Goncalves
1:0
14'
Bogdan Racovitan
12'

groep D

Pos.TeamPWGVDVDT+/-PVorm
1AtalantaAtalantaATA6420124+814
2Sporting CPSporting CPSCP6321106+411
3Sturm GrazSturm GrazGRA611449-54
4Rakow CzestochowaRakow CzestochowaRAK6114310-74
Kwalificatie voor volgende fase
Kwalificatie voor de eindfase van de Europa Conference League

