Europa League
Sparta Praag
SPP
- Conor Bradley (46' ET)
FT
1
5
Liverpool
LIV
- Alexis Mac Allister (6' P.)
- Darwin Nunez (25', 45'+3')
- Luis Diaz (53')
- Dominik Szoboszlai (90'+4')
R0-3FT1-5
Sparta Praag
SPP
Gebeurtenissen
Liverpool
LIV
1:5Dominik Szoboszlai
1:590' + 4'
1:4Luis Diaz
Harvey Elliott1:453'
1:3Conor Bradley
1:346'
0:3Darwin Nunez
Alexis Mac Allister0:345' + 3'
0:2Darwin Nunez
Harvey Elliott0:225'
Statistieken
Uitleg
Doelpunt
Eigen doelpunt
Assist
Blessure
Schorsing
VAR
Gele kaart
Rode kaart
Tweede gele kaart
Wissel uit
Wissel in
Wissel
Strafschop
Strafschop gemist
Reacties