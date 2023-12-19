KNVB Beker
Spakenburg crest
Spakenburg
SPA
  • Ahmed El Azzouti (24', 64')
FT
2
3
Excelsior crest
Excelsior
EXC
  • Lazaros Lamprou (36')
  • Maties Artien (75' ET)
  • Nikolas Agrafiotis (99')
R1-1FT2-2NV2-3
Spakenburg crest
Spakenburg
SPA

Gebeurtenissen

Excelsior crest
Excelsior
EXC
2:3
Nikolas Agrafiotis
2:3
99'
2:2
Maties Artien
2:2
75'
2:1
Ahmed El Azzouti
2:1
64'
1:1
Lazaros Lamprou
1:1
36'
1:0
Ahmed El Azzouti
1:0
24'

Uitleg

Doelpunt
Eigen doelpunt
Assist
Blessure
Schorsing
VAR
Gele kaart
Rode kaart
Tweede gele kaart
Wissel uit
Wissel in
Wissel
Strafschop
Strafschop gemist

Copyright © 2024 Voetbalzone B.V.

A FootballCo Group Limited Company