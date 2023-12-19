KNVB Beker
Spakenburg
SPA
- Ahmed El Azzouti (24', 64')
FT
2
3
Excelsior
EXC
- Lazaros Lamprou (36')
- Maties Artien (75' ET)
- Nikolas Agrafiotis (99')
Spakenburg
SPA
Gebeurtenissen
Excelsior
EXC
2:3Nikolas Agrafiotis
2:399'
2:2Maties Artien
2:275'
2:1Ahmed El Azzouti
2:164'
1:1Lazaros Lamprou
1:136'
1:0Ahmed El Azzouti
1:024'
