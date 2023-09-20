Champions League
Sevilla
SEV
- Lucas Ocampos (9')
FT
1
1
Lens
RCL
- Angelo Fulgini (24')
Sevilla
SEV
Gebeurtenissen
Lens
RCL
Massadio Haïdara90'
Lucas Ocampos73'
Sergio Ramos70'
1:1Angelo Fulgini
1:124'
1:0Lucas Ocampos
Ivan Rakitić1:09'
Grp. B
|Pos.
|Team
|P
|W
|G
|V
|DV
|DT
|+/-
|P
|Vorm
|1
|ArsenalARS
|6
|4
|1
|1
|16
|4
|+12
|13
|2
|PSV EindhovenPSV
|6
|2
|3
|1
|8
|10
|-2
|9
|3
|LensRCL
|6
|2
|2
|2
|6
|11
|-5
|8
|4
|SevillaSEV
|6
|0
|2
|4
|7
|12
|-5
|2
Kwalificatie voor volgende fase
Kwalificatie voor de eindfase van de Europa League
Statistieken
Uitleg
Doelpunt
Eigen doelpunt
Assist
Blessure
Schorsing
VAR
Gele kaart
Rode kaart
Tweede gele kaart
Wissel uit
Wissel in
Wissel
Strafschop
Strafschop gemist
