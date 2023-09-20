Champions League
Sevilla crest
Sevilla
SEV
  • Lucas Ocampos (9')
FT
1
1
Lens crest
Lens
RCL
  • Angelo Fulgini (24')
R1-1FT1-1
Sevilla crest
Sevilla
SEV

Gebeurtenissen

Lens crest
Lens
RCL
Massadio Haïdara
90'
Lucas Ocampos
73'
Sergio Ramos
70'
1:1
Angelo Fulgini
1:1
24'
1:0
Lucas Ocampos
Ivan Rakitić1:0
9'

Grp. B

Pos.TeamPWGVDVDT+/-PVorm
1ArsenalArsenalARS6411164+1213
G
W
W
W
V
2PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV6231810-29
G
W
W
G
G
3LensLensRCL6222611-58
W
V
V
G
W
4SevillaSevillaSEV6024712-52
V
V
V
V
G
Kwalificatie voor volgende fase
Kwalificatie voor de eindfase van de Europa League

Reacties

Statistieken

Uitleg

Doelpunt
Eigen doelpunt
Assist
Blessure
Schorsing
VAR
Gele kaart
Rode kaart
Tweede gele kaart
Wissel uit
Wissel in
Wissel
Strafschop
Strafschop gemist

Copyright © 2024 Voetbalzone B.V.

A FootballCo Group Limited Company