Europa League
Rakow Czestochowa
RAK
- Fabian Piasecki (79')
FT
1
1
Sporting CP
SCP
- Sebastian Coates (14')
R0-1FT1-1
Rakow Czestochowa
RAK
Gebeurtenissen
Sporting CP
SCP
1:1Fabian Piasecki
Vladyslav Kochergin1:179'
Ousmane Diomande67'
Jean Carlos49'
0:1Sebastian Coates
Pedro Goncalves0:114'
Viktor Gyoekeres8'
groep D
|Pos.
|Team
|P
|W
|G
|V
|DV
|DT
|+/-
|P
|Vorm
|1
|AtalantaATA
|6
|4
|2
|0
|12
|4
|+8
|14
|2
|Sporting CPSCP
|6
|3
|2
|1
|10
|6
|+4
|11
|3
|Sturm GrazGRA
|6
|1
|1
|4
|4
|9
|-5
|4
|4
|Rakow CzestochowaRAK
|6
|1
|1
|4
|3
|10
|-7
|4
Kwalificatie voor volgende fase
Kwalificatie voor de eindfase van de Europa Conference League
Statistieken
Uitleg
Doelpunt
Eigen doelpunt
Assist
Blessure
Schorsing
VAR
Gele kaart
Rode kaart
Tweede gele kaart
Wissel uit
Wissel in
Wissel
Strafschop
Strafschop gemist
