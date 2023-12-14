Europa League
Rakow Czestochowa crest
Rakow Czestochowa
RAK
FT
0
4
Atalanta crest
Atalanta
ATA
  • Luis Muriel (14', 72')
  • Giovanni Bonfanti (26')
  • Charles De Ketelaere (90'+2')
Rakow Czestochowa crest
Rakow Czestochowa
RAK

Gebeurtenissen

Atalanta crest
Atalanta
ATA
0:4
Charles De Ketelaere
Tommaso De Nipoti0:4
90' + 2'
Giovanni Bonfanti
79'
0:3
Luis Muriel
0:3
72'
0:2
Giovanni Bonfanti
0:2
26'
0:1
Luis Muriel
Aleksey Miranchuk0:1
14'

Pos.TeamPWGVDVDT+/-PVorm
1AtalantaAtalantaATA6420124+814
W
G
W
G
W
2Sporting CPSporting CPSCP6321106+411
W
G
W
G
V
3Sturm GrazSturm GrazGRA611449-54
V
V
V
G
W
4Rakow CzestochowaRakow CzestochowaRAK6114310-74
V
W
V
G
V
Kwalificatie voor volgende fase
Kwalificatie voor de eindfase van de Europa Conference League

