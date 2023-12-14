Europa League
FT
0
4
Atalanta
ATA
- Luis Muriel (14', 72')
- Giovanni Bonfanti (26')
- Charles De Ketelaere (90'+2')
Rakow Czestochowa
RAK
Gebeurtenissen
Atalanta
ATA
0:4Charles De Ketelaere
Tommaso De Nipoti0:490' + 2'
Giovanni Bonfanti79'
0:3Luis Muriel
0:372'
0:2Giovanni Bonfanti
0:226'
0:1Luis Muriel
Aleksey Miranchuk0:114'
groep D
|Pos.
|Team
|P
|W
|G
|V
|DV
|DT
|+/-
|P
|Vorm
|1
|AtalantaATA
|6
|4
|2
|0
|12
|4
|+8
|14
|2
|Sporting CPSCP
|6
|3
|2
|1
|10
|6
|+4
|11
|3
|Sturm GrazGRA
|6
|1
|1
|4
|4
|9
|-5
|4
|4
|Rakow CzestochowaRAK
|6
|1
|1
|4
|3
|10
|-7
|4
Kwalificatie voor volgende fase
Kwalificatie voor de eindfase van de Europa Conference League
Statistieken
Uitleg
Doelpunt
Eigen doelpunt
Assist
Blessure
Schorsing
VAR
Gele kaart
Rode kaart
Tweede gele kaart
Wissel uit
Wissel in
Wissel
Strafschop
Strafschop gemist
