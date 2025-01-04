Championship
Preston North End
PNE
Oxford United
OXF

Championship Stand

Pos.TeamPWGVDVDT+/-PVorm
1Blackburn RoversBlackburn RoversBLB00000000
2Bristol CityBristol CityBRC00000000
3BurnleyBurnleyBUR00000000
4Cardiff CityCardiff CityCAC00000000
5Coventry CityCoventry CityCOV00000000
6Derby CountyDerby CountyDER00000000
7Hull CityHull CityHUL00000000
8Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedLEE00000000
9Luton TownLuton TownLUT00000000
10MiddlesbroughMiddlesbroughMID00000000
11MillwallMillwallMIL00000000
12Norwich CityNorwich CityNOR00000000
13Oxford UnitedOxford UnitedOXF00000000
14Plymouth ArgylePlymouth ArgylePLY00000000
15PortsmouthPortsmouthPOR00000000
16Preston North EndPreston North EndPNE00000000
17Queens Park RangersQueens Park RangersQPR00000000
18Sheffield WednesdaySheffield WednesdaySHW00000000
19Stoke CityStoke CitySTK00000000
20SunderlandSunderlandSUN00000000
21Swansea CitySwansea CitySWA00000000
22WatfordWatfordWAT00000000
23West Bromwich AlbionWest Bromwich AlbionWBA00000000
24Sheffield UnitedSheffield UnitedSHU0000000-2
Promotie
Promotie Play-off
Degradatie

