Champions League
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
  • Kylian Mbappé (90'+8' P.)
FT
1
1
Newcastle United
NEW
  • Alexander Isak (24')
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG

Gebeurtenissen

Newcastle United
NEW
1:1
Kylian Mbappé
1:1
90' + 8'
Goncalo Ramos
90' + 5'
Nick Pope
90' + 1'
Miguel Almiron
83'
0:1
Alexander Isak
Miguel Almiron0:1
24'

Grp. F

Pos.TeamPWGVDVDT+/-PVorm
1Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB632174+311
G
W
W
W
G
2Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG622298+18
G
G
V
W
V
3AC MilaanAC MilaanMIL622258-38
W
V
W
V
G
4Newcastle UnitedNewcastle UnitedNEW612367-15
V
G
V
V
W
Kwalificatie voor volgende fase
Kwalificatie voor de eindfase van de Europa League

Reacties

Statistieken

Uitleg

Doelpunt
Eigen doelpunt
Assist
Blessure
Schorsing
VAR
Gele kaart
Rode kaart
Tweede gele kaart
Wissel uit
Wissel in
Wissel
Strafschop
Strafschop gemist

