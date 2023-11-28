Champions League
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
- Kylian Mbappé (90'+8' P.)
FT
1
1
Newcastle United
NEW
- Alexander Isak (24')
R0-1FT1-1
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
Gebeurtenissen
Newcastle United
NEW
1:1Kylian Mbappé
1:190' + 8'
Goncalo Ramos90' + 5'
Nick Pope90' + 1'
Miguel Almiron83'
0:1Alexander Isak
Miguel Almiron0:124'
Grp. F
|Pos.
|Team
|P
|W
|G
|V
|DV
|DT
|+/-
|P
|Vorm
|1
|Borussia DortmundBVB
|6
|3
|2
|1
|7
|4
|+3
|11
|2
|Paris Saint-GermainPSG
|6
|2
|2
|2
|9
|8
|+1
|8
|3
|AC MilaanMIL
|6
|2
|2
|2
|5
|8
|-3
|8
|4
|Newcastle UnitedNEW
|6
|1
|2
|3
|6
|7
|-1
|5
Kwalificatie voor volgende fase
Kwalificatie voor de eindfase van de Europa League
Statistieken
Uitleg
Doelpunt
Eigen doelpunt
Assist
Blessure
Schorsing
VAR
Gele kaart
Rode kaart
Tweede gele kaart
Wissel uit
Wissel in
Wissel
Strafschop
Strafschop gemist
