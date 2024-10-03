Live wedstrijden
Conference League
Mlada Boleslav crest
Mlada Boleslav
BOL
Jagiellonia Bialystok crest
Jagiellonia Bialystok
BIA

Kies je favoriet

Conference League Stand

Pos.TeamPWGVFA+/-PtsForm
1Cercle BruggeCercle BruggeCEB110062+43
W
2Omonia NicosiaOmonia NicosiaOMO110040+43
W
3Pafos FCPafos FCAEP110041+33
W
4LuganoLuganoLUG110030+33
W
5MoldeMoldeMOL110030+33
W
6ChelseaChelseaCHE110042+23
W
7Vitoria de GuimaraesVitoria de GuimaraesGUI110031+23
W
8FC NoahFC NoahART110020+23
W
9FiorentinaFiorentinaFIO110020+23
W
10HeartsHeartsHEA110021+13
W
11Jagiellonia BialystokJagiellonia BialystokBIA110021+13
W
12Rapid WienRapid WienRW110021+13
W
13FC HeidenheimFC HeidenheimHDH110021+13
W
14FC AstanaFC AstanaFCA110010+13
W
15Legia WarszawaLegia WarszawaLEG110010+13
W
16DjurgaardenDjurgaardenDJU10102201
G
17LASKLASKLAS10102201
G
18APOEL NicosiaAPOEL NicosiaNIC10101101
G
19PanathinaikosPanathinaikosPAN10101101
G
20Borac Banja LukaBorac Banja LukaBOB10101101
G
21Shamrock RoversShamrock RoversSHA10101101
G
22Olimpija LjubljanaOlimpija LjubljanaOLJ100112-10
V
23Dinamo MinskDinamo MinskMIN100112-10
V
24FC KopenhagenFC KopenhagenFCK100112-10
V
25Istanbul BasaksehirIstanbul BasaksehirIBS100112-10
V
26Real BetisReal BetisBET100101-10
V
27TSC Backa TopolaTSC Backa TopolaTSC100101-10
V
28GentGentGNT100124-20
V
29NK CeljeNK CeljeNKC100113-20
V
30Mlada BoleslavMlada BoleslavBOL100102-20
V
31TNSTNSTNS100102-20
V
32CS PetrocubCS PetrocubCSP100114-30
V
33HJKHJKHJK100103-30
V
34LarneLarneLAR100103-30
V
35St. GallenSt. GallenGAL100126-40
V
36Vikingur ReykjavikVikingur ReykjavikVIK100104-40
V
Mlada Boleslav crest
Mlada Boleslav
BOL

Vorm

Jagiellonia Bialystok crest
Jagiellonia Bialystok
BIA
FC Noah
ART
2
0
Mlada Boleslav
BOL
V
Viktoria Plzen
PLZ
1
1
Mlada Boleslav
BOL
G
Mlada Boleslav
BOL
0
2
Slavia Praag
SLP
V
Paksi SE
PAK
0
3
Mlada Boleslav
BOL
W
Mlada Boleslav
BOL
2
2
Paksi SE
PAK
G
Doelpunt gescoord (tegen)6/7
Wedstrijden met meer dan 2.5 doelpunten2/5
Beide teams scoorden2/5
FC Kopenhagen
FCK
1
2
Jagiellonia Bialystok
BIA
W
Piast Gliwice
PIG
0
1
Jagiellonia Bialystok
BIA
W
Motor Lublin
MTL
0
2
Jagiellonia Bialystok
BIA
W
Jagiellonia Bialystok
BIA
3
2
Lechia Gdansk
LGD
W
Lech Poznan
LCH
5
0
Jagiellonia Bialystok
BIA
V
Doelpunt gescoord (tegen)8/8
Wedstrijden met meer dan 2.5 doelpunten3/5
Beide teams scoorden2/5

Copyright © 2024 Voetbalzone B.V.

A FootballCo Group Limited Company