Marseille crest
Marseille
OM
  • Vitor Oliveira (27')
  • Amine Harit (60' P.)
  • Jordan Veretout (69' P.)
FT
3
1
AEK Athene crest
AEK Athene
AEK
  • Orbelin Pineda (53')
Marseille crest
Marseille
OM

AEK Athene crest
AEK Athene
AEK
3:1
Jordan Veretout
3:1
69'
2:1
Amine Harit
2:1
60'
Cican Stankovic
57'
1:1
Orbelin Pineda
Petros Mantalos1:1
53'
1:0
Vitor Oliveira
Jonathan Clauss1:0
27'

Pos.TeamPWGVDVDT+/-PVorm
1Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA6411105+513
W
W
W
W
G
2MarseilleMarseilleOM63211410+411
V
W
W
W
G
3AjaxAjaxAJX61231013-35
W
V
V
V
G
4AEK AtheneAEK AtheneAEK6114612-64
V
V
V
V
G
Kwalificatie voor volgende fase
Kwalificatie voor de eindfase van de Europa Conference League

Uitleg

Doelpunt
Eigen doelpunt
Assist
Blessure
Schorsing
VAR
Gele kaart
Rode kaart
Tweede gele kaart
Wissel uit
Wissel in
Wissel
Strafschop
Strafschop gemist

