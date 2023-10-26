Europa League
Marseille
OM
- Vitor Oliveira (27')
- Amine Harit (60' P.)
- Jordan Veretout (69' P.)
FT
3
1
AEK Athene
AEK
- Orbelin Pineda (53')
R1-0FT3-1
Marseille
OM
Gebeurtenissen
AEK Athene
AEK
3:1Jordan Veretout
3:169'
2:1Amine Harit
2:160'
Cican Stankovic57'
1:1Orbelin Pineda
Petros Mantalos1:153'
1:0Vitor Oliveira
Jonathan Clauss1:027'
groep B
|Pos.
|Team
|P
|W
|G
|V
|DV
|DT
|+/-
|P
|Vorm
|1
|Brighton & Hove AlbionBHA
|6
|4
|1
|1
|10
|5
|+5
|13
|2
|MarseilleOM
|6
|3
|2
|1
|14
|10
|+4
|11
|3
|AjaxAJX
|6
|1
|2
|3
|10
|13
|-3
|5
|4
|AEK AtheneAEK
|6
|1
|1
|4
|6
|12
|-6
|4
Kwalificatie voor volgende fase
Kwalificatie voor de eindfase van de Europa Conference League
Statistieken
Uitleg
Doelpunt
Eigen doelpunt
Assist
Blessure
Schorsing
VAR
Gele kaart
Rode kaart
Tweede gele kaart
Wissel uit
Wissel in
Wissel
Strafschop
Strafschop gemist
Reacties