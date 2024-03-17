Live wedstrijden
FA Cup
Manchester United crest
Manchester United
MUN
  • S. McTominay (10')
  • Antony (87')
  • M. Rashford (112')
  • A. Diallo (120'+1')
FT
4
3
Liverpool crest
Liverpool
LIV
  • A. Mac Allister (44')
  • M. Salah (45'+2')
  • H. Elliott (105')
R1-2FT2-2NV4-3
Manchester United crest
Manchester United
MUN

Gebeurtenissen

Liverpool crest
Liverpool
LIV
4:3
A. Diallo
A. Garnacho4:3
120' + 1'
3:3
M. Rashford
S. McTominay3:3
112'
2:3
H. Elliott
C. Bradley2:3
105'
2:2
Antony
2:2
87'
1:2
M. Salah
1:2
45' + 2'

Uitleg

Doelpunt
Eigen doelpunt
Assist
Blessure
Schorsing
VAR
Gele kaart
Rode kaart
Tweede gele kaart
Wissel uit
Wissel in
Wissel
Strafschop
Strafschop gemist

Copyright © 2024 Voetbalzone B.V.

A FootballCo Group Limited Company