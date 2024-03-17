FA Cup
Manchester United
MUN
- S. McTominay (10')
- Antony (87')
- M. Rashford (112')
- A. Diallo (120'+1')
FT
4
3
Liverpool
LIV
- A. Mac Allister (44')
- M. Salah (45'+2')
- H. Elliott (105')
R1-2FT2-2NV4-3
Manchester United
MUN
Gebeurtenissen
Liverpool
LIV
4:3A. Diallo
A. Garnacho4:3120' + 1'
3:3M. Rashford
S. McTominay3:3112'
2:3H. Elliott
C. Bradley2:3105'
2:2Antony
2:287'
1:2M. Salah
1:245' + 2'
Uitleg
Doelpunt
Eigen doelpunt
Assist
Blessure
Schorsing
VAR
Gele kaart
Rode kaart
Tweede gele kaart
Wissel uit
Wissel in
Wissel
Strafschop
Strafschop gemist