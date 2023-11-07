Champions League
Manchester City
MCI
- Erling Haaland (23' P., 51')
- Phil Foden (45'+1')
FT
3
0
R2-0FT3-0
Manchester City
MCI
Gebeurtenissen
Young Boys
YB
Aurele Amenda77'
Sandro Lauper53'
3:0Erling Haaland
Rico Lewis3:051'
2:0Phil Foden
Jack Grealish2:045' + 1'
1:0Erling Haaland
1:023'
Grp. G
|Pos.
|Team
|P
|W
|G
|V
|DV
|DT
|+/-
|P
|Vorm
|1
|Manchester CityMCI
|6
|6
|0
|0
|18
|7
|+11
|18
|2
|RB LeipzigRBL
|6
|4
|0
|2
|13
|10
|+3
|12
|3
|Young BoysYB
|6
|1
|1
|4
|7
|13
|-6
|4
|4
|R.S. BelgradoZVE
|6
|0
|1
|5
|7
|15
|-8
|1
Kwalificatie voor volgende fase
Kwalificatie voor de eindfase van de Europa League
Statistieken
Uitleg
Doelpunt
Eigen doelpunt
Assist
Blessure
Schorsing
VAR
Gele kaart
Rode kaart
Tweede gele kaart
Wissel uit
Wissel in
Wissel
Strafschop
Strafschop gemist
Reacties