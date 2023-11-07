Champions League
Manchester City crest
Manchester City
MCI
  • Erling Haaland (23' P., 51')
  • Phil Foden (45'+1')
FT
3
0
Young Boys crest
Young Boys
YB
R2-0FT3-0
Manchester City crest
Manchester City
MCI

Gebeurtenissen

Young Boys crest
Young Boys
YB
Aurele Amenda
77'
Sandro Lauper
53'
3:0
Erling Haaland
Rico Lewis3:0
51'
2:0
Phil Foden
Jack Grealish2:0
45' + 1'
1:0
Erling Haaland
1:0
23'

Grp. G

Pos.TeamPWGVDVDT+/-PVorm
1Manchester CityManchester CityMCI6600187+1118
W
W
W
W
W
2RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL64021310+312
W
V
W
W
V
3Young BoysYoung BoysYB6114713-64
V
W
V
V
G
4R.S. BelgradoR.S. BelgradoZVE6015715-81
V
V
V
V
G
Kwalificatie voor volgende fase
Kwalificatie voor de eindfase van de Europa League

