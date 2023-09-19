Champions League
Lazio crest
Lazio
LAZ
  • Ivan Provedel (90'+5')
FT
1
1
Atletico Madrid crest
Atletico Madrid
ATM
  • Pablo Barrios (29')
Gebeurtenissen

1:1
Ivan Provedel
Luis Alberto1:1
90' + 5'
Ángel Correa
90' + 4'
Ciro Immobile
84'
Patric
83'
0:1
Pablo Barrios
Nahuel Molina0:1
29'

Grp. E

Pos.TeamPWGVDVDT+/-PVorm
1Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM6420176+1114
W
W
W
G
W
2LazioLazioLAZ631277010
V
W
W
V
W
3FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY6204910-16
V
V
V
W
V
4CelticCelticCEL6114515-104
W
V
V
G
V
Kwalificatie voor volgende fase
Kwalificatie voor de eindfase van de Europa League

