LASK
LAS
Gebeurtenissen
Union
GIL
3:0Robert Zulj
3:077'
Cameron Puertas71'
Filip Stojkovic49'
2:0Maksym Talovierov
Sascha Horvath2:045' + 4'
1:0Sascha Horvath
1:025'
groep E
|Pos.
|Team
|P
|W
|G
|V
|DV
|DT
|+/-
|P
|Vorm
|1
|LiverpoolLIV
|6
|4
|0
|2
|17
|7
|+10
|12
|2
|ToulouseTFC
|6
|3
|2
|1
|8
|9
|-1
|11
|3
|UnionGIL
|6
|2
|2
|2
|5
|8
|-3
|8
|4
|LASKLAS
|6
|1
|0
|5
|6
|12
|-6
|3
Kwalificatie voor volgende fase
Kwalificatie voor de eindfase van de Europa Conference League
Statistieken
Uitleg
Doelpunt
Eigen doelpunt
Assist
Blessure
Schorsing
VAR
Gele kaart
Rode kaart
Tweede gele kaart
Wissel uit
Wissel in
Wissel
Strafschop
Strafschop gemist
Reacties