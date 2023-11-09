Europa League
LASK crest
LASK
LAS
  • Sascha Horvath (25' P.)
  • Maksym Talovierov (45'+4')
  • Robert Zulj (77')
FT
3
0
Union crest
Union
GIL
R2-0FT3-0
LASK crest
LASK
LAS

Gebeurtenissen

Union crest
Union
GIL
3:0
Robert Zulj
3:0
77'
Cameron Puertas
71'
Filip Stojkovic
49'
2:0
Maksym Talovierov
Sascha Horvath2:0
45' + 4'
1:0
Sascha Horvath
1:0
25'

groep E

Pos.TeamPWGVDVDT+/-PVorm
1LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV6402177+1012
V
W
V
W
W
2ToulouseToulouseTFC632189-111
W
G
W
V
W
3UnionUnionGIL622258-38
W
G
V
W
V
4LASKLASKLAS6105612-63
V
V
W
V
V
Kwalificatie voor volgende fase
Kwalificatie voor de eindfase van de Europa Conference League

Reacties

Statistieken

Uitleg

Doelpunt
Eigen doelpunt
Assist
Blessure
Schorsing
VAR
Gele kaart
Rode kaart
Tweede gele kaart
Wissel uit
Wissel in
Wissel
Strafschop
Strafschop gemist

Copyright © 2024 Voetbalzone B.V.

A FootballCo Group Limited Company