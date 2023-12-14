Europa League
LASK
LAS
- Marin Ljubicic (61')
FT
1
2
Toulouse
TFC
- Thijs Dallinga (54')
- Gabriel Suazo (83')
Sascha Horvath90' + 5'
Aron Doennum90' + 3'
1:2Gabriel Suazo
Aron Doennum1:283'
1:1Marin Ljubicic
Filip Stojkovic1:161'
0:1Thijs Dallinga
Cesar Gelabert Pina0:154'
groep E
|Pos.
|Team
|P
|W
|G
|V
|DV
|DT
|+/-
|P
|Vorm
|1
|LiverpoolLIV
|6
|4
|0
|2
|17
|7
|+10
|12
|2
|ToulouseTFC
|6
|3
|2
|1
|8
|9
|-1
|11
|3
|UnionGIL
|6
|2
|2
|2
|5
|8
|-3
|8
|4
|LASKLAS
|6
|1
|0
|5
|6
|12
|-6
|3
Kwalificatie voor volgende fase
Kwalificatie voor de eindfase van de Europa Conference League
