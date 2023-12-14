Europa League
LASK
  • Marin Ljubicic (61')
FT
1
2
Toulouse
  • Thijs Dallinga (54')
  • Gabriel Suazo (83')
LASK
Gebeurtenissen

Toulouse
Sascha Horvath
90' + 5'
Aron Doennum
90' + 3'
1:2
Gabriel Suazo
83'
1:1
Marin Ljubicic
61'
0:1
Thijs Dallinga
54'

groep E

Pos.TeamPWGVDVDT+/-PVorm
1LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV6402177+1012
2ToulouseToulouseTFC632189-111
3UnionUnionGIL622258-38
4LASKLASKLAS6105612-63
Kwalificatie voor volgende fase
Kwalificatie voor de eindfase van de Europa Conference League

