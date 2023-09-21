Conference League
  • Miguel Crespo (24')
  • Michy Batshuayi (30')
  • Serdar Aziz (47')
  • Oliver Villadsen (55')
Daniel Svensson
89'
3:1
Oliver Villadsen
Jeppe Tverskov3:1
55'
3:0
Serdar Aziz
3:0
47'
2:0
Michy Batshuayi
Fred2:0
30'
1:0
Miguel Crespo
Fred1:0
24'

Europa groep H

Pos.TeamPWGVDVDT+/-PVorm
1FenerbahceFenerbahceFEN64021311+212
W
V
V
W
W
2Ludogorets RazgradLudogorets RazgradLUR64021111012
W
W
W
V
V
3FC NordsjaellandFC NordsjaellandFCN6312177+1010
V
W
G
W
W
4Spartak TrnavaSpartak TrnavaTRN6015315-121
V
V
G
V
V
Kwalificatie voor volgende fase

Statistieken

