Conference League
Fenerbahce
FEN
- Miguel Crespo (24')
- Michy Batshuayi (30')
- Serdar Aziz (47')
FT
3
1
FC Nordsjaelland
FCN
- Oliver Villadsen (55')
R2-0FT3-1
Fenerbahce
FEN
Gebeurtenissen
FC Nordsjaelland
FCN
Daniel Svensson89'
3:1Oliver Villadsen
Jeppe Tverskov3:155'
3:0Serdar Aziz
3:047'
2:0Michy Batshuayi
Fred2:030'
1:0Miguel Crespo
Fred1:024'
Europa groep H
|Pos.
|Team
|P
|W
|G
|V
|DV
|DT
|+/-
|P
|Vorm
|1
|FenerbahceFEN
|6
|4
|0
|2
|13
|11
|+2
|12
|2
|Ludogorets RazgradLUR
|6
|4
|0
|2
|11
|11
|0
|12
|3
|FC NordsjaellandFCN
|6
|3
|1
|2
|17
|7
|+10
|10
|4
|Spartak TrnavaTRN
|6
|0
|1
|5
|3
|15
|-12
|1
Kwalificatie voor volgende fase
Statistieken
Uitleg
Doelpunt
Eigen doelpunt
Assist
Blessure
Schorsing
VAR
Gele kaart
Rode kaart
Tweede gele kaart
Wissel uit
Wissel in
Wissel
Strafschop
Strafschop gemist
