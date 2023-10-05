Conference League
FC Astana crest
FC Astana
FCA
  • Marin Tomasov (51')
FT
1
2
Viktoria Plzen crest
Viktoria Plzen
PLZ
  • Tomas Chory (54')
  • Jan Kopic (57')
R0-0FT1-2
FC Astana crest
FC Astana
FCA

Gebeurtenissen

Viktoria Plzen crest
Viktoria Plzen
PLZ
Tomas Chory
80'
Pavel Sulc
66'
1:2
Jan Kopic
Tomas Chory1:2
57'
1:1
Tomas Chory
Sampson Dweh1:1
54'
1:0
Marin Tomasov
Dembo Darboe1:0
51'

Europa groep C

Pos.TeamPWGVDVDT+/-PVorm
1Viktoria PlzenViktoria PlzenPLZ660091+818
W
W
W
W
W
2Dinamo ZagrebDinamo ZagrebDZG6303105+59
W
W
V
V
V
3FC AstanaFC AstanaFCA6114413-94
V
V
G
W
V
4BallkaniBallkaniBAL611437-44
V
V
G
V
W
Kwalificatie voor volgende fase

Reacties

Statistieken

Uitleg

Doelpunt
Eigen doelpunt
Assist
Blessure
Schorsing
VAR
Gele kaart
Rode kaart
Tweede gele kaart
Wissel uit
Wissel in
Wissel
Strafschop
Strafschop gemist

Copyright © 2024 Voetbalzone B.V.

A FootballCo Group Limited Company