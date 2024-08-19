Live wedstrijden
Eyupspor
Eyupspor
EYU
  • G. Bruno (46')
  • M. Thiam (55')
  • S. Saiz (86')
  • H. Akbunar (90'+5')
FT
4
1
Bodrum FK
Bodrum FK
BOD
  • Z. Dimitrov (30')
R0-1FT4-1
Eyupspor
Eyupspor
EYU

Gebeurtenissen

Bodrum FK
Bodrum FK
BOD
4:1
H. Akbunar
S. Seslar4:1
90' + 5'
3:1
S. Saiz
A. Kutucu3:1
86'
2:1
M. Thiam
G. Bruno2:1
55'
1:1
G. Bruno
1:1
46'
0:1
Z. Dimitrov
U. Ergun0:1
30'

Süper Lig Stand

Pos.TeamPWGVFA+/-PtsVorm
1GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL1916305222+3051
G
W
W
W
W
2FenerbahceFenerbahceFEN1914324918+3145
W
W
W
G
W
3SamsunsporSamsunsporSAM1911443218+1437
G
W
W
G
V
4GoztepeGoztepeGOZ1910453823+1534
W
W
V
W
G
5EyupsporEyupsporEYU199643219+1333
W
W
G
V
W
6BesiktasBesiktasBJK198742820+831
G
W
G
G
V
7Istanbul BasaksehirIstanbul BasaksehirIBS198563125+629
W
V
W
G
V
8Gaziantep FKGaziantep FKGAZ197572526-126
G
W
G
W
V
9TrabzonsporTrabzonsporTRS196763424+1025
W
W
V
W
V
10RizesporRizesporRIZ197391929-1024
V
W
G
V
G
11AlanyasporAlanyasporALS195771924-522
V
G
W
G
W
12KasimpasaKasimpasaKAS1941052733-622
G
V
G
G
W
13KonyasporKonyasporKSP195682431-721
G
V
V
G
G
14AntalyasporAntalyasporATS1963102138-1721
V
V
V
V
W
15SivassporSivassporSIV195592132-1120
V
G
G
V
V
16Bodrum FKBodrum FKBOD1944111425-1116
G
V
G
V
W
17KayserisporKayserisporKAY183781734-1716
V
G
V
V
W
18HataysporHataysporHAT1917111732-1510
G
V
V
V
G
19Adana DemirsporAdana DemirsporDEM1922151542-275
V
V
V
W
W
Champions League
Kwalificatie Champions League
Kwalificatie Europa League
Kwalificatie Europa Conference League
Degradatie
Eyupspor
Eyupspor
EYU

Statistieken

Bodrum FK
Bodrum FK
BOD
Overzicht
Balbezit
58%
42%
Hoekschoppen
3
4
Overtredingen begaan
8
13
Buitenspel
3
3
Ingooien
18
24
Aanvallend
Schoten op doel
9
5
Schoten naast doel
2
7
Verdedigend
Reddingen
4
5
Vrije trappen
0
0
Kaarten
Gele kaarten
1
1
Rode kaarten
0
0

Uitleg

Doelpunt
Eigen doelpunt
Assist
Blessure
Schorsing
VAR
Gele kaart
Rode kaart
Tweede gele kaart
Wissel uit
Wissel in
Wissel
Strafschop
Strafschop gemist

