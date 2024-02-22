Conference League
Dinamo Zagreb crest
Dinamo Zagreb
DZG
  • Takuro Kaneko (59')
FT
1
1
TOT
2
1
Real Betis crest
Real Betis
BET
  • Cédric Bakambu (38')
Gebeurtenissen

William Carvalho
69'
1:1
Takuro Kaneko
Arber Hoxha1:1
59'
Aitor Ruibal
56'
Sergej Jakirovic
49'
0:1
Cédric Bakambu
Aitor Ruibal0:1
38'

Pos.TeamPWGVDVDT+/-PVorm
1Viktoria PlzenViktoria PlzenPLZ660091+818
W
W
W
W
W
2Dinamo ZagrebDinamo ZagrebDZG6303105+59
W
W
V
V
V
3FC AstanaFC AstanaFCA6114413-94
V
V
G
W
V
4BallkaniBallkaniBAL611437-44
V
V
G
V
W
