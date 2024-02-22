Conference League
Dinamo Zagreb
DZG
- Takuro Kaneko (59')
FT
1
1
TOT
2
1
Real Betis
BET
- Cédric Bakambu (38')
R0-1FT1-1
Dinamo Zagreb
DZG
Gebeurtenissen
Real Betis
BET
William Carvalho69'
1:1Takuro Kaneko
Arber Hoxha1:159'
Aitor Ruibal56'
Sergej Jakirovic49'
0:1Cédric Bakambu
Aitor Ruibal0:138'
Europa groep C
|Pos.
|Team
|P
|W
|G
|V
|DV
|DT
|+/-
|P
|Vorm
|1
|Viktoria PlzenPLZ
|6
|6
|0
|0
|9
|1
|+8
|18
|2
|Dinamo ZagrebDZG
|6
|3
|0
|3
|10
|5
|+5
|9
|3
|FC AstanaFCA
|6
|1
|1
|4
|4
|13
|-9
|4
|4
|BallkaniBAL
|6
|1
|1
|4
|3
|7
|-4
|4
Kwalificatie voor volgende fase
Statistieken
Uitleg
Doelpunt
Eigen doelpunt
Assist
Blessure
Schorsing
VAR
Gele kaart
Rode kaart
Tweede gele kaart
Wissel uit
Wissel in
Wissel
Strafschop
Strafschop gemist
Reacties