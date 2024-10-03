Live wedstrijden
Conference League
Cercle Brugge crest
Cercle Brugge
CEB
  • A. Minda (3')
  • K. Denkey (25', 43', 54' P.)
  • G. Magnee (63', 68')
FT
6
2
St. Gallen crest
St. Gallen
GAL
  • K. Csoboth (58')
  • F. Mambimbi (81')
R3-0FT6-2
Cercle Brugge crest
Cercle Brugge
CEB

Gebeurtenissen

St. Gallen crest
St. Gallen
GAL
6:2
F. Mambimbi
6:2
81'
6:1
G. Magnee
K. Denkey6:1
68'
5:1
G. Magnee
5:1
63'
4:1
K. Csoboth
4:1
58'
4:0
K. Denkey
4:0
54'

Conference League Stand

Pos.TeamPWGVFA+/-PtsForm
1Cercle BruggeCercle BruggeCEB110062+43
W
2Omonia NicosiaOmonia NicosiaOMO110040+43
W
3Pafos FCPafos FCAEP110041+33
W
4LuganoLuganoLUG110030+33
W
5MoldeMoldeMOL110030+33
W
6ChelseaChelseaCHE110042+23
W
7Vitoria de GuimaraesVitoria de GuimaraesGUI110031+23
W
8FC NoahFC NoahART110020+23
W
9FiorentinaFiorentinaFIO110020+23
W
10HeartsHeartsHEA110021+13
W
11Jagiellonia BialystokJagiellonia BialystokBIA110021+13
W
12Rapid WienRapid WienRW110021+13
W
13FC HeidenheimFC HeidenheimHDH110021+13
W
14FC AstanaFC AstanaFCA110010+13
W
15Legia WarszawaLegia WarszawaLEG110010+13
W
16DjurgaardenDjurgaardenDJU10102201
G
17LASKLASKLAS10102201
G
18APOEL NicosiaAPOEL NicosiaNIC10101101
G
19PanathinaikosPanathinaikosPAN10101101
G
20Borac Banja LukaBorac Banja LukaBOB10101101
G
21Shamrock RoversShamrock RoversSHA10101101
G
22Olimpija LjubljanaOlimpija LjubljanaOLJ100112-10
V
23Dinamo MinskDinamo MinskMIN100112-10
V
24FC KopenhagenFC KopenhagenFCK100112-10
V
25Istanbul BasaksehirIstanbul BasaksehirIBS100112-10
V
26Real BetisReal BetisBET100101-10
V
27TSC Backa TopolaTSC Backa TopolaTSC100101-10
V
28GentGentGNT100124-20
V
29NK CeljeNK CeljeNKC100113-20
V
30Mlada BoleslavMlada BoleslavBOL100102-20
V
31TNSTNSTNS100102-20
V
32CS PetrocubCS PetrocubCSP100114-30
V
33HJKHJKHJK100103-30
V
34LarneLarneLAR100103-30
V
35St. GallenSt. GallenGAL100126-40
V
36Vikingur ReykjavikVikingur ReykjavikVIK100104-40
V
Cercle Brugge crest
Cercle Brugge
CEB

Statistieken

St. Gallen crest
St. Gallen
GAL
Overzicht
Balbezit
52%
48%
Hoekschoppen
6
8
Overtredingen begaan
10
14
Buitenspel
5
3
Aanvallend
Schoten op doel
10
4
Schoten naast doel
4
6
Kaarten
Gele kaarten
2
1
Rode kaarten
0
0

Uitleg

Doelpunt
Eigen doelpunt
Assist
Blessure
Schorsing
VAR
Gele kaart
Rode kaart
Tweede gele kaart
Wissel uit
Wissel in
Wissel
Strafschop
Strafschop gemist

