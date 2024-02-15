Europa League
Braga
BRA
- Simon Banza (44')
- João Moutinho (90'+1' P.)
FT
2
4
Qarabag FK
QRB
- Marko Jankovic (21' P.)
- Abdellah Zoubir (54', 69')
- Juninho (65')
R1-1FT2-4
Braga
BRA
Gebeurtenissen
Qarabag FK
QRB
2:4João Moutinho
2:490' + 1'
1:4Abdellah Zoubir
Tural Bayramov1:469'
1:3Juninho
Abdellah Zoubir1:365'
1:2Abdellah Zoubir
1:254'
1:1Simon Banza
1:144'
Statistieken
Uitleg
Doelpunt
Eigen doelpunt
Assist
Blessure
Schorsing
VAR
Gele kaart
Rode kaart
Tweede gele kaart
Wissel uit
Wissel in
Wissel
Strafschop
Strafschop gemist
Reacties