Süper Lig
FT
0
1
Galatasaray
GAL
- M. Batshuayi (54')
R0-0FT0-1
Bodrum FK
BOD
Gebeurtenissen
Galatasaray
GAL
R. Sallai68'
0:1M. Batshuayi
D. Mertens0:154'
Abdülkerim Bardakcı45' + 8'
S. Yalcin45' + 3'
E. Bilsel45' + 2'
Süper Lig Stand
|Pos.
|Team
|P
|W
|G
|V
|F
|A
|+/-
|Pts
|Vorm
|1
|GalatasarayGAL
|19
|16
|3
|0
|52
|22
|+30
|51
|2
|FenerbahceFEN
|19
|14
|3
|2
|49
|18
|+31
|45
|3
|SamsunsporSAM
|19
|11
|4
|4
|32
|18
|+14
|37
|4
|GoztepeGOZ
|19
|10
|4
|5
|38
|23
|+15
|34
|5
|EyupsporEYU
|19
|9
|6
|4
|32
|19
|+13
|33
|6
|BesiktasBJK
|19
|8
|7
|4
|28
|20
|+8
|31
|7
|Istanbul BasaksehirIBS
|19
|8
|5
|6
|31
|25
|+6
|29
|8
|Gaziantep FKGAZ
|19
|7
|5
|7
|25
|26
|-1
|26
|9
|TrabzonsporTRS
|19
|6
|7
|6
|34
|24
|+10
|25
|10
|RizesporRIZ
|19
|7
|3
|9
|19
|29
|-10
|24
|11
|AlanyasporALS
|19
|5
|7
|7
|19
|24
|-5
|22
|12
|KasimpasaKAS
|19
|4
|10
|5
|27
|33
|-6
|22
|13
|KonyasporKSP
|19
|5
|6
|8
|24
|31
|-7
|21
|14
|AntalyasporATS
|19
|6
|3
|10
|21
|38
|-17
|21
|15
|SivassporSIV
|19
|5
|5
|9
|21
|32
|-11
|20
|16
|Bodrum FKBOD
|19
|4
|4
|11
|14
|25
|-11
|16
|17
|KayserisporKAY
|18
|3
|7
|8
|17
|34
|-17
|16
|18
|HataysporHAT
|19
|1
|7
|11
|17
|32
|-15
|10
|19
|Adana DemirsporDEM
|19
|2
|2
|15
|15
|42
|-27
|5
Champions League
Kwalificatie Champions League
Kwalificatie Europa League
Kwalificatie Europa Conference League
Degradatie
Bodrum FK
BOD
Statistieken
Galatasaray
GAL
Overzicht
Balbezit
32%
68%
Hoekschoppen
6
9
Overtredingen begaan
0
0
Buitenspel
0
0
Aanvallend
Schoten op doel
3
7
Schoten naast doel
8
15
Kaarten
Gele kaarten
2
2
Rode kaarten
1
0
Uitleg
Doelpunt
Eigen doelpunt
Assist
Blessure
Schorsing
VAR
Gele kaart
Rode kaart
Tweede gele kaart
Wissel uit
Wissel in
Wissel
Strafschop
Strafschop gemist