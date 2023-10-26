Conference League
AZ crest
AZ
AZ
  • Ibrahim Sadiq (65')
FT
1
4
Aston Villa crest
Aston Villa
AVL
  • Leon Bailey (13')
  • Youri Tielemans (23')
  • Ollie Watkins (51')
  • John McGinn (56')
R0-2FT1-4
AZ crest
AZ
AZ

Gebeurtenissen

Aston Villa crest
Aston Villa
AVL
1:4
Ibrahim Sadiq
Bruno Martins Indi1:4
65'
0:4
John McGinn
Leon Bailey0:4
56'
0:3
Ollie Watkins
Leon Bailey0:3
51'
0:2
Youri Tielemans
John McGinn0:2
23'
0:1
Leon Bailey
0:1
13'

Europa groep E

Pos.TeamPWGVDVDT+/-PVorm
1Aston VillaAston VillaAVL6411127+513
G
W
W
W
W
2Legia WarszawaLegia WarszawaLEG6402106+412
W
V
W
W
V
3AZAZAZ6204712-56
V
W
V
V
W
4Zrinjski MostarZrinjski MostarZRI6114610-44
G
V
V
V
V
Kwalificatie voor volgende fase

Reacties

Statistieken

Uitleg

Doelpunt
Eigen doelpunt
Assist
Blessure
Schorsing
VAR
Gele kaart
Rode kaart
Tweede gele kaart
Wissel uit
Wissel in
Wissel
Strafschop
Strafschop gemist

Copyright © 2024 Voetbalzone B.V.

A FootballCo Group Limited Company