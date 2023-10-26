Conference League
AZ
AZ
- Ibrahim Sadiq (65')
FT
1
4
Aston Villa
AVL
- Leon Bailey (13')
- Youri Tielemans (23')
- Ollie Watkins (51')
- John McGinn (56')
AZ
AZ
Gebeurtenissen
Aston Villa
AVL
1:4Ibrahim Sadiq
Bruno Martins Indi1:465'
0:4John McGinn
Leon Bailey0:456'
0:3Ollie Watkins
Leon Bailey0:351'
0:2Youri Tielemans
John McGinn0:223'
0:1Leon Bailey
0:113'
Europa groep E
|Pos.
|Team
|P
|W
|G
|V
|DV
|DT
|+/-
|P
|Vorm
|1
|Aston VillaAVL
|6
|4
|1
|1
|12
|7
|+5
|13
|2
|Legia WarszawaLEG
|6
|4
|0
|2
|10
|6
|+4
|12
|3
|AZAZ
|6
|2
|0
|4
|7
|12
|-5
|6
|4
|Zrinjski MostarZRI
|6
|1
|1
|4
|6
|10
|-4
|4
