Europa League
Atalanta crest
Atalanta
ATA
  • Ademola Lookman (46')
  • Gianluca Scamacca (59')
FT
2
1
TOT
3
2
Sporting CP crest
Sporting CP
SCP
  • Pedro Goncalves (33')
R0-1FT2-1
Atalanta crest
Atalanta
ATA

Gebeurtenissen

Sporting CP crest
Sporting CP
SCP
Emil Holm
78'
2:1
Gianluca Scamacca
Aleksey Miranchuk2:1
59'
1:1
Ademola Lookman
Ederson1:1
46'
0:1
Pedro Goncalves
Viktor Gyoekeres0:1
33'

groep D

Pos.TeamPWGVDVDT+/-PVorm
1AtalantaAtalantaATA6420124+814
W
G
W
G
W
2Sporting CPSporting CPSCP6321106+411
W
G
W
G
V
3Sturm GrazSturm GrazGRA611449-54
V
V
V
G
W
4Rakow CzestochowaRakow CzestochowaRAK6114310-74
V
W
V
G
V
Kwalificatie voor volgende fase
Kwalificatie voor de eindfase van de Europa Conference League

Reacties

Statistieken

Uitleg

Doelpunt
Eigen doelpunt
Assist
Blessure
Schorsing
VAR
Gele kaart
Rode kaart
Tweede gele kaart
Wissel uit
Wissel in
Wissel
Strafschop
Strafschop gemist

Copyright © 2024 Voetbalzone B.V.

A FootballCo Group Limited Company