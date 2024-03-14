Europa League
Atalanta
ATA
- Ademola Lookman (46')
- Gianluca Scamacca (59')
FT
2
1
TOT
3
2
Sporting CP
SCP
- Pedro Goncalves (33')
R0-1FT2-1
Atalanta
ATA
Gebeurtenissen
Sporting CP
SCP
Emil Holm78'
2:1Gianluca Scamacca
Aleksey Miranchuk2:159'
1:1Ademola Lookman
Ederson1:146'
0:1Pedro Goncalves
Viktor Gyoekeres0:133'
groep D
|Pos.
|Team
|P
|W
|G
|V
|DV
|DT
|+/-
|P
|Vorm
|1
|AtalantaATA
|6
|4
|2
|0
|12
|4
|+8
|14
|2
|Sporting CPSCP
|6
|3
|2
|1
|10
|6
|+4
|11
|3
|Sturm GrazGRA
|6
|1
|1
|4
|4
|9
|-5
|4
|4
|Rakow CzestochowaRAK
|6
|1
|1
|4
|3
|10
|-7
|4
Kwalificatie voor volgende fase
Kwalificatie voor de eindfase van de Europa Conference League
Statistieken
Reacties