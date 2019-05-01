 

Lineker, Perez en andere Twitteraars reageren op krankzinnige vrije trap Messi

Woensdag, 1 mei 2019 om

Lionel Messi betoverde de voetbalwereld woensdagavond met een schitterende vrije trap tegen Liverpool (3-0 overwinning). De superster van Barcelona vond van zeer grote afstand de bovenhoek, hetgeen op Twitter tot veel verbazing én bewondering leidde.



Valverde rekent zich niet rijk en wijst op 'Romantada': 'Dit is vergelijkbaar'

Barcelona lijkt na woensdagavond met anderhalf been in de finale van de Champions League te staan. Het team van Ernesto Valverde zegevierde in de eerste halve finale met 3-0 over Liverpool...

Woensdag 1 mei
AS Roma heeft belangstelling voor Josip Ilicic.
2 reacties
