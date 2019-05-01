Lineker, Perez en andere Twitteraars reageren op krankzinnige vrije trap Messi

Lionel Messi betoverde de voetbalwereld woensdagavond met een schitterende vrije trap tegen Liverpool (3-0 overwinning). De superster van Barcelona vond van zeer grote afstand de bovenhoek, hetgeen op Twitter tot veel verbazing én bewondering leidde.

WOW! Just Wow. Messi scores his 600th goal for @FCBarcelona with as good a freekick as you’ll ever see. The little genius defies logic.???? — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) 1 mei 2019

MESSI ???? — Kenneth Perez (@kennethperez10) 1 mei 2019

Mijn hemel! Messi doet het weer. Het is altijd hetzelfde liedje. Liverpool speelt een sterke tweede helft. Maar tegen Messi kan je gewoon niet op. Beste speler van de wereld. #barliv — Maduro Hedwiges (@madurohedwiges) 1 mei 2019

En owja 600 goals voor Barcelona in zijn carriere. #messi ?? — Maduro Hedwiges (@madurohedwiges) 1 mei 2019

Koning Messi #barliv — Barbara Barend (@barbarabarend) 1 mei 2019

OMG LEO MESSI! ?????? — Carles Puyol (@Carles5puyol) 1 mei 2019

#Messi said he would bring that cup back at the beginning of the season. After his 48th goal this season, do we think he is right on track??? ????????? What a free kick. Omg. #mmlove #BarcelonavLiverpool pic.twitter.com/NvGs1oC6XA — Mario Melchiot (@MarioMelchiot) 1 mei 2019

That’s that from the ?? #Messi — Steven Pienaar (@therealstevenpi) 1 mei 2019

Simply out of this world!! 600 goals for barcelona! Are there still any more superlatives to describe this alien of a Genius called Lionel Messi? what a privilege we have to live & not be told stories about this. Barça 3 liverpool 0 pic.twitter.com/eEvNx5FuxF — Sunday Oliseh (@SundayOOliseh) 1 mei 2019

Im honestly so grateful to be in the same era as Lionel Messi and to watch him live on my television ???? — James Maddison (@Madders10) 1 mei 2019

Messi is the best player to every step foot on a football pitch do you agree @GaryLineker phenomenal! — ravel morrison (@morrisonravel) 1 mei 2019

Messi ?????? — Maxime Lopez (@lopezmaxime1) 1 mei 2019

.#Messi....all the cynics,critics & haters keep throwing ya stones at him! He takes them and builds another monument to his genius with them! — Ray Hudson (@RayHudson) 1 mei 2019

Messi’s 48th of the season!!! Wow ???? #BARLIV — Alan Shearer (@alanshearer) 1 mei 2019