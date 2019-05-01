Ajax-spelers en analisten reageren op social media; Fàbregas feliciteert De Ligt

Dankzij een doelpunt van Donny van de Beek wist Ajax het eerste duel met Tottenham Hotspur in de halve finales van de Champions League dinsdagavond in zijn voordeel te beslissen (0-1). De Amsterdammers speelden met name een ijzersterk eerste halfuur in Londen en dat oogst lof op social media.

You guys made this place your own! Thank you for all your support, see you on Sunday ?? ??? #UCL #totaja pic.twitter.com/YVBBmacLIe — Andre Onana (@AndreyOnana) 30 april 2019

Ajax with the win tonight.. comfortable in large parts of the game. However #THFC still in this, big positive with Son returning for 2nd Leg... bringing pace & goals back into this team which they lacked tonight! Next Stop: @FCBarcelona ???? — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) 30 april 2019

Ajax showing the class that has taken them this far in the tournament. Huge second half for Spurs #TOTAJA — Jermaine Jenas (@jjenas8) 30 april 2019

Ajax was eerste 30 min geweldig! Daarna was t zwaar. Zeer knap dat je zo’n wedstrijd wint! ??? — Levchenko Evgeniy (@elevchenko) 30 april 2019

Ajax superb maturity for such a young team and have their noses in front with the Van de Beek goal???? Spurs lucky to still be in the tie... — Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) 30 april 2019

Capitanes más jóvenes en una semifinal de la Champions League:



19-261 MATTHIJS DE LIGT (2019-Ajax)

21-369 @cesc4official (2009-Arsenal)

22-176 @rioferdy5 (2001-Leeds)

23-150 John Terry (2004-Chelsea)

24-332 Steven Gerrard (2005-Liverpool) pic.twitter.com/7hIYmTsTO7 — MisterChip (Alexis) (@2010MisterChip) 30 april 2019

Congratulations big boy ?????? — Cesc Fàbregas Soler (@cesc4official) 30 april 2019