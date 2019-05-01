 

Ajax-spelers en analisten reageren op social media; Fàbregas feliciteert De Ligt

Woensdag, 1 mei 2019 om

Dankzij een doelpunt van Donny van de Beek wist Ajax het eerste duel met Tottenham Hotspur in de halve finales van de Champions League dinsdagavond in zijn voordeel te beslissen (0-1). De Amsterdammers speelden met name een ijzersterk eerste halfuur in Londen en dat oogst lof op social media.

0-1 win ??? #ucl

Een bericht gedeeld door Frenkie de Jong (@frenkiedejong) op

Another very important away win. Let's keep enjoying our football and now battle at home in front of our fans! ???? Otra victoria de visitante muy importante. Sigamos disfrutando nuestro juego y a pelear en casa con nuestra hinchada. #ucl #totaja #championsleague

Een bericht gedeeld door Nicolas Tagliafico (@tagliafico3) op

Mental strength, to be continued @championsleague ????????????? #UCL #totaja

Een bericht gedeeld door Klaas Jan Huntelaar (@klaasjanhuntelaar) op

Good result in the first leg of the @championsleague semis, next: the Dutch cup final! ????? #ajax #wijzijnajax

Een bericht gedeeld door Joël Veltman (@joelveltman) op

Love This Fighting Spirit! ??? Proud of this team, lets keep on going! #UCL

Een bericht gedeeld door Daley Blind (@blinddaley) op

Step by step ! Come on @afcajax ??? ??

Een bericht gedeeld door David Neres (@davidneres) op





