Twitter reageert op succes Ajax; Griezmann, Puyol en Depay vol bewondering

Ajax presteerde dinsdag het onmogelijke door zich ten koste van Juventus te plaatsen voor de halve finales van de Champions League. Door doelpunten van Donny van de Beek en Matthijs de Ligt werd in Turijn met 1-2 gewonnen. Diverse voetballers en andere bekenden uit de voetballerij reageerden na het eerste fluitsignaal via social media op de megastunt.

Goed gedaan Ajax, niet alleen dat je wint, maar de manier waarop je wint is geweldig. Prettig Ajacied.#AltijdRoodenWit #??? — Eyong Enoh (@enoh_eyong) 16 april 2019

Wat echt knap is - @AFCAjax laat hele goede teams en spelers middelmatig uitzien. Gefeliciteerd met de halve finale @ChampionsLeague — Kenneth Perez (@kennethperez10) 17 april 2019

AJAX!!!!!!!! Mooi de ?@Gazzetta_it? Einde verhaal #Juventus . Lesje voetbal gekregen van de Ajaxboys en #Agnelli die zegt dat Ajax de terechte winnaar is en verdient doorgaat. ?@AFCAjax? ??? pic.twitter.com/90oyEMyf2j — john van't schip (@johnvantschip7) 17 april 2019

Ajax wrote football’s rules again. Congrats. @AFCAjax — Didier Zokora (@dzokora5) 17 april 2019

Congratulations @AFCAjax great game...?????? — Tomas Ujfalusi (@TomasUjfa) 16 april 2019

?? mikä UCL-ilta! Ajax ja suunnitelmallinen luovuus. Aktiivisuus ja uskallus olla hyvä! @CMoreSportFi #uclfi — Mika Väyrynen (@MikaVayrynen) 16 april 2019

Congratulations to @AFCAjax on their amazing qualification and this new generation that's full of talent and plays quality football. #UCL pic.twitter.com/IDirgLUN1e — Lauren Etame Mayer (@Lauren12arsenal) 16 april 2019

Ajax has always been a top club, run well, produces player after player from its academy and play great football, annoys me a bit that just because they have had a good run people start praising them. Clubs like this should always receive credit. #classispermanent — Andy Reid (@AndyReidXI) 16 april 2019

I’m very happy for AJAX!!! #theydoingthenationproud ???? — Memphis (@Memphis) 16 april 2019

Ajax team are a joke to watch, Young lads enjoying what they’re doing & and why wouldn’t you when you’re popping it round for fun all night?????? — Sean Goss (@SeanGoss) 16 april 2019

The @ajax kids came to play at the playground and they didn’t allow anyone to steal their candy. ????#mmlove #ajax #ucl pic.twitter.com/e31yVcQ09y — Mario Melchiot (@MarioMelchiot) 16 april 2019

Gefeliciteerd @AFCAjax top prestatie ?????? — Ryan Babel (@Ryanbabel) 16 april 2019