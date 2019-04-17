 

Twitter reageert op succes Ajax; Griezmann, Puyol en Depay vol bewondering

Woensdag, 17 april 2019 om

Ajax presteerde dinsdag het onmogelijke door zich ten koste van Juventus te plaatsen voor de halve finales van de Champions League. Door doelpunten van Donny van de Beek en Matthijs de Ligt werd in Turijn met 1-2 gewonnen. Diverse voetballers en andere bekenden uit de voetballerij reageerden na het eerste fluitsignaal via social media op de megastunt.

Ten Hag: 'We zijn ons ervan bewust dat we spelers gaan kwijtraken'
Meer video's


Gerelateerd

0 reacties

Reacties zijn niet zichtbaar.

Reageer

Het is niet mogelijk om te reageren op dit document.

Meer
Ajax

8979 fans
Stand
Selectie
Actuele wedstrijden
 TeamPnt+/-
1.Ajax7478
2.PSV7466
3.Feyenoord5628
4.AZ5222
5.FC Utrecht4711
Voor de complete stand: Eredivisie
SpelersPositieW
D. BlindVerdediger305
D. van de BeekMiddenvelder308
D. TadićAanvaller3022
David NeresAanvaller278
H. ZiyechMiddenvelder2515
K. HuntelaarAanvaller2514
A. OnanaDoelman290
Voor de complete selectie: Clubpagina Ajax.
Programma 
20-04FC GroningeninfoAjax
23-04AjaxinfoVitesse
28-04De GraafschapinfoAjax
Uitslagen
16-04Juventus1 - 2Ajax
13-04Ajax6 - 2Excelsior
10-04Ajax1 - 1Juventus
Voor de alle wedstrijden: Clubpagina Ajax.

Meer

Spanje
264 fans
Verdediger, 41 jaar
Carrière
Nieuws
SeizoenClubW
2013/2014 Barcelona 5 1 0 0
2012/2013 Barcelona 13 1 3 0
2011/2012 Barcelona 26 3 3 0
2010/2011 Barcelona 17 1 3 0
2009/2010 Barcelona 32 1 7 0
Laatste voetbalnieuws

Twitter reageert op succes Ajax; Griezmann, Puyol en Depay vol bewondering

Ajax presteerde dinsdag het onmogelijke door zich ten koste van Juventus te plaatsen voor de halve finales van de Champions League. Door doelpunten van Donny van de Beek en Matthijs de...Lees verder

En verder:

In de wandelgangen

Woensdag 17 april
Manchester United wil Niklas Süle van Bayern München overnemen. Lees verder
10 reacties
X

Inloggen op Voetbalzone

Leuk dat je actief wilt zijn op de grootste voetbal community van Nederland. Voor alle mogelijkheden lees je onze FAQ.

Gebruikersnaam
Wachtwoord
 
Wachtwoord vergeten?
Registreren