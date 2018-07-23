 

VIDEO - Pulisic bezorgt Liverpool met twee doelpunten nederlaag

Maandag, 23 juli 2018 om 08:25

In de International Champions Cup boekte Borussia Dortmund zondagavond een 1-3 overwinning op Liverpool. Christian Pulisic was met twee doelpunten de grote man, terwijl Loris Karius er bij één treffer niet goed uitzag in Charlotte. De samenvatting van de wedstrijd is hieronder te bekijken.

Actuele video's

Highlights ICC: Liverpool - Borussia Dortmund

Heitinga: 'Zodra je het stadion betreedt, ben je verliefd op die club'

Highlights: Vissel Kobe - Shonan Bellmare

Liverpool
1 - 3
Borussia Dortm.
Competitie:International Champions Cup
Datum:Zondag 22 juli 2018, 22:05 uur
Stadion:Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte, North Carolina)
27801395565
Loris Karius205201
5.5
Nathaniel Clyne66379
5.5
Andrew Robertson254527
5.5
V. van Dijk188624
5.5
Joël Matip101189
5.5
Fabinho245348
5.5
Adam Lallana15497
5.5
C. Jones459355
5.5
Rafael Camacho455763
5.5
Lazar Markovic189118
5.5
Divock Origi215344
5.5
Joseph Gomez290182
5.5
Alberto Moreno192742
5.5
Ragnar Klavan2324
5.5
James Milner2899
5.5
N. Keïta323155
5.5
S. Ojo274816
5.5
Ben Woodburn386243
5.5
Dominic Solanke320283
5.5
Daniel Sturridge5206
5.5
N. Phillips456092
5.5
0 stemmen
M. Hitz124251
6.5
J. Toljan182732
6.5
A. Diallo271261
6.5
Dan-Axel Zagadou419549
6.5
Nuri Sahin1964
6.5
Mahmoud Dahoud307658
6.5
D. Boadu321549
6.5
J. Sancho453120
6.5
S. Dieckmann359189
6.5
M. Wolf259490
6.5
Maximilian Philipp212956
6.5
H. Bockhorn259325
6.5
A. Pieper376421
6.5
Christian Pulisic413835
6.5
Mario Götze85098
6.5
D. Burnic376415
6.5
Sergio Gómez460672
6.5
Jacob Bruun Larsen379837
6.5
Alexander Isak422165
6.5
Marcel Schmelzer39421
6.5
0 stemmen

Poll

Een terechte zege voor Borussia Dortmund?

Stem

Gerelateerd

0 reacties

Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst.

Reageer

Je moet inloggen om te reageren. Heb je nog geen account? Dan kun je je gratis registreren. Inloggen

Meer
Liverpool

2050 fans
Stand
Selectie
Actuele wedstrijden
 TeamPnt+/-
1.Manchester City10079
2.Manchester United8140
3.Tottenham Hotspur7738
4.Liverpool7546
5.Chelsea7024
Voor de complete stand: Premier League
SpelersPositieW
Simon MignoletKeeper10
Joël MatipVerdediger10
Trent ArnoldVerdediger10
Dejan LovrenVerdediger10
Alberto MorenoVerdediger10
Joseph GomezVerdediger10
Emre CanMiddenvelder10
Voor de complete selectie: Clubpagina Liverpool.
Programma 
26-07Manchester CityinfoLiverpool
28-07Manchester Unit...infoLiverpool
04-08LiverpoolinfoNapoli
Uitslagen
22-07Liverpool1 - 3Borussia Dortmund
19-07Blackburn Rovers0 - 2Liverpool
14-07Bury0 - 0Liverpool
Voor de alle wedstrijden: Clubpagina Liverpool.

Meer

7 fans
Middenvelder, 19 jaar
Carrière
Nieuws
SeizoenClubW
2018/2019 Borussia Dortmund 0 0
2017/2018 Borussia Dortmund 32 4 1 0
2016/2017 Borussia Dortmund 29 3 1 0
2015/2016 Borussia Dortmund 9 2 1 0
2016/2017 Borussia Dortmund U19 0 0 0 0
Laatste voetbalnieuws

‘Hij is ouder geworden en heeft een paar nieuwe tatoeages’

Christian Pulisic was zondagavond de grote man tijdens de vriendschappelijke wedstrijd tussen Liverpool en Borussia Dortmund. De aanvaller scoorde twee keer en bereidde de laatste treffer, de 1-3 van Jacob Bruun...Lees verder

En verder:

In de wandelgangen

Maandag 23 juli
Napoli is op zoek naar een rechtsback en heeft zes kandidaten op het oog. Lees verder
15 reacties
X

Inloggen op Voetbalzone

Leuk dat je actief wilt zijn op de grootste voetbal community van Nederland. Voor alle mogelijkheden lees je onze FAQ.

Gebruikersnaam
Wachtwoord
 
Wachtwoord vergeten?
Registreren