Een terechte zege voor Borussia Dortmund?
VIDEO - Pulisic bezorgt Liverpool met twee doelpunten nederlaag
Maandag, 23 juli 2018 om 08:25
In de International Champions Cup boekte Borussia Dortmund zondagavond een 1-3 overwinning op Liverpool. Christian Pulisic was met twee doelpunten de grote man, terwijl Loris Karius er bij één treffer niet goed uitzag in Charlotte. De samenvatting van de wedstrijd is hieronder te bekijken.
Competitie:International Champions Cup
Datum:Zondag 22 juli 2018, 22:05 uur
Stadion:Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte, North Carolina)
27801395565
Loris Karius205201
5.5
Nathaniel Clyne66379
5.5
Andrew Robertson254527
5.5
V. van Dijk188624
5.5
Joël Matip101189
5.5
Fabinho245348
5.5
Adam Lallana15497
5.5
C. Jones459355
5.5
Rafael Camacho455763
5.5
Lazar Markovic189118
5.5
Divock Origi215344
5.5
Joseph Gomez290182
5.5
Alberto Moreno192742
5.5
Ragnar Klavan2324
5.5
James Milner2899
5.5
N. Keïta323155
5.5
S. Ojo274816
5.5
Ben Woodburn386243
5.5
Dominic Solanke320283
5.5
Daniel Sturridge5206
5.5
N. Phillips456092
5.5
0 stemmen
M. Hitz124251
6.5
J. Toljan182732
6.5
A. Diallo271261
6.5
Dan-Axel Zagadou419549
6.5
Nuri Sahin1964
6.5
Mahmoud Dahoud307658
6.5
D. Boadu321549
6.5
J. Sancho453120
6.5
S. Dieckmann359189
6.5
M. Wolf259490
6.5
Maximilian Philipp212956
6.5
H. Bockhorn259325
6.5
A. Pieper376421
6.5
Christian Pulisic413835
6.5
Mario Götze85098
6.5
D. Burnic376415
6.5
Sergio Gómez460672
6.5
Jacob Bruun Larsen379837
6.5
Alexander Isak422165
6.5
Marcel Schmelzer39421
6.5
0 stemmen
