VIDEO - Pulisic bezorgt Liverpool met twee doelpunten nederlaag

In de International Champions Cup boekte Borussia Dortmund zondagavond een 1-3 overwinning op Liverpool. Christian Pulisic was met twee doelpunten de grote man, terwijl Loris Karius er bij één treffer niet goed uitzag in Charlotte. De samenvatting van de wedstrijd is hieronder te bekijken.