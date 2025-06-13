EURO U19 Overzicht
Wedstrijden
vrijdag 13 juni
zaterdag 14 juni
maandag 16 juni
dinsdag 17 juni
Grp. A Stand
|Pos.
|Team
|P
|W
|G
|V
|F
|A
|+/-
|Pts
|Vorm
|1
|Roemenië U19ROU
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|+1
|3
|2
|Spanje U19ESP
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|+1
|3
|3
|Montenegro U19MNE
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|0
|4
|Denemarken U19DEN
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
Grp. B Stand
|Pos.
|Team
|P
|W
|G
|V
|F
|A
|+/-
|Pts
|Vorm
|1
|Netherlands U19NLD
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|+3
|3
|2
|England U19ENG
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|3
|Noorwegen U19NOR
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|4
|Duitsland U19GER
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|-3
|0