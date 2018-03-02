 
Competitie: Ligue 1
Datum: Vrijdag 2 maart 2018
Tijd: 20:45 uur
Scheidsrechter: R. Buquet
Stadion: Stade Louis II (Monaco)
AS Monaco
2 - 1
Girondins Bord.
24651806555
Danijel Subašic37450
6.5
Djibril Sidibé97835
6.5
Jorge Marco de Oliveira.334012
6.5
Andrea Raggi4389
6.5
Jemerson de Jesus Nasci.297440
6.5
João Moutinho16593
6.5
Fábio Henrique Tavares245348
6.5
Marcos Paulo Mesqu.214882
6.5
Thomas Lemar212821
6.5
Rachid Ghezzal158393
6.5
S. Jovetić45550
6.5
K. Baldé289061
6.5
Youri Tielemans297294
6.5
Kevin NDoram327220
6.5
0 stemmen
Benoît Costil13642
5.5
Youssouf Sabaly183733
5.5
Maxime Poundje187102
5.5
P. Baysse13121
5.5
Pablo113986
5.5
Lukas Lerager188043
5.5
Jaroslav Plašil259
5.5
Valentin Vada311779
5.5
François Kamano351285
5.5
M. Braithwaite99757
5.5
N. de Préville87566
5.5
Gaëtan Laborde182902
5.5
J. Koundé430809
5.5
Zaydou Youssouf468428
5.5
0 stemmen
Opstellingen en wedstrijdverloop
  • Opstellingen
  • Wedstrijdverloop
Huntelaar020!
2 maart 2018 om 20:01

Ik verwacht zelf dat Monaco hier makkelijk gaat winnen!! Ik denk 3-0. Wat denken jullie??

whytho
2 maart 2018 om 20:17

2-1!

yann82
2 maart 2018 om 20:05

denk een 2-0

Geert VS
2 maart 2018 om 21:32

Prima goal Jovetic

De wedstrijd is afgelopen. Het is niet meer mogelijk om te reageren.

Wedstrijdverslag

Monaco continueert uitstekende vorm; Balotelli maakt volgend slachtoffer
AS Monaco blijft in het kielzog van koploper Paris Saint-Germain prima presteren in de top van de Ligue 1. De titelverdediger rekende vrijdagavond op eigen veld af met Girondins Bordeaux (2-1) en boekte zo zijn negende overwinning in de laatste dertien competitiewedstrijden.

21 fans
Middenvelder, 20 jaar
Carrière
Nieuws
SeizoenClubW
2017/2018 AS Monaco 18 0 1 0
2016/2017 Anderlecht 37 13 6 0
2015/2016 Anderlecht 34 6 4 0
2014/2015 Anderlecht 39 6 4 0
2013/2014 Anderlecht 29 1 2 0
En verder:
6.5
Youri Tielemans is door jullie de best beoordeelde speler van AS Monaco.

0 fans
Aanvaller, 21 jaar
Carrière
Nieuws
SeizoenClubW
2017/2018 Girondins Bordeaux 25 8 2 0
2016/2017 Girondins Bordeaux 37 7 2 0
2015/2016 Girondins Bordeaux 12 1 0 0
2015 Corinthians 31 5 2 0
2015 Corinthians 10 3 0 0
6.0
Malcon Filipe Silva de Oliveira is door jullie de best beoordeelde speler van Girondins Bordeaux.

Nabeschouwing

