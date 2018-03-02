Deze wedstrijd is gespeeld.
Competitie: Ligue 1
Datum: Vrijdag 2 maart 2018
Tijd: 20:45 uur
Scheidsrechter: R. Buquet
Stadion: Stade Louis II (Monaco)
24651806555
Danijel Subašic37450
6.5
Djibril Sidibé97835
6.5
Jorge Marco de Oliveira.334012
6.5
Andrea Raggi4389
6.5
Jemerson de Jesus Nasci.297440
6.5
João Moutinho16593
6.5
Fábio Henrique Tavares245348
6.5
Marcos Paulo Mesqu.214882
6.5
Thomas Lemar212821
6.5
Rachid Ghezzal158393
6.5
S. Jovetić45550
6.5
K. Baldé289061
6.5
Youri Tielemans297294
6.5
Kevin NDoram327220
6.5
Benoît Costil13642
5.5
Youssouf Sabaly183733
5.5
Maxime Poundje187102
5.5
P. Baysse13121
5.5
Pablo113986
5.5
Lukas Lerager188043
5.5
Jaroslav Plašil259
5.5
Valentin Vada311779
5.5
François Kamano351285
5.5
M. Braithwaite99757
5.5
N. de Préville87566
5.5
Gaëtan Laborde182902
5.5
J. Koundé430809
5.5
Zaydou Youssouf468428
5.5
Opstellingen en wedstrijdverloop
-
Opstellingen
-
Wedstrijdverloop
- AS Monaco Girondins Bordeaux
- Danijel Subašic Benoît Costil
- Djibril Sidibé Youssouf Sabaly
- Jorge Marco de Oliveira Moraes Maxime Poundje
- Andrea Raggi P. Baysse
- Jemerson de Jesus Nascimento Pablo
- João Moutinho Lukas Lerager
- Fábio Henrique Tavares Jaroslav Plašil
- Marcos Paulo Mesquita Lopes Valentin Vada
- Thomas Lemar François Kamano
- Rachid Ghezzal M. Braithwaite
- S. Jovetić N. de Préville
- K. Baldé Gaëtan Laborde
- Youri Tielemans J. Koundé
- Kevin NDoram Zaydou Youssouf
- 32' V. Vada 0 - 1
- 32' Pablo
- 64' K. Baldé
- 45' S. Jovetić 1 - 1
- 64' R. Ghezzal
- 64' Z. Youssouf
- 64' F. Kamano
- 77' G. Laborde
- 68' Rony Lopes 2 - 1
- 73' Z. Youssouf
- 77' V. Vada
- 81' Y. Tielemans
- 81' Rony Lopes
- 90' K. N'Doram
- 90' S. Jovetić
Live meepraten
Wedstrijdverslag
Monaco continueert uitstekende vorm; Balotelli maakt volgend slachtoffer
AS Monaco blijft in het kielzog van koploper Paris Saint-Germain prima presteren in de top van de Ligue 1. De titelverdediger rekende vrijdagavond op eigen veld af met Girondins Bordeaux (2-1) en boekte zo zijn negende overwinning in de laatste dertien competitiewedstrijden. Lees verder
Youri Tielemans is door jullie de best beoordeelde speler van AS Monaco.
6.5
Malcon Filipe Silva de Oliveira is door jullie de best beoordeelde speler van Girondins Bordeaux.
6.0
Nabeschouwing
Poll
Wie dachten onze bezoekers dat er ging winnen?
Ik verwacht zelf dat Monaco hier makkelijk gaat winnen!! Ik denk 3-0. Wat denken jullie??
2-1!
denk een 2-0
Prima goal Jovetic